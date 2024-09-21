Justin Verlander's latest Astros outing feels way more like a retirement send-off
By John Buhler
Without question, Justin Verlander was one of the most dominant pitchers of his generation. He was a perennial American League All-Star in his prime, winning three AL Cy Young Awards and two World Series championships in the second half of his career with the Houston Astros. Unfortunately, it is all coming to an end for the future first-ballot Hall of Famer this season. He simply does not have it anymore, folks.
In his latest start vs. the division rival Los Angels Angels, Verlander pitched 4.2 innings, surrounding six earned runs on eight hits. He may have struck out four batters, but he only lasted 86 pitches. With his ERA on the season now at 5.55, which is by far the worst mark of his career, I have a hard time seeing Verlander even making the Astros' postseason roster. He probably knows this all too well.
Verlander exited his latest start Friday night to a standing ovation from the Minute Maid Park crowd.
Verlander admitted that he probably rushed himself back from his neck injury a bit too prematurely.
While he intends to make his final start of the season next week, it may be the final one of his career.
Justin Verlander probably knows he only has one start left in him
When we look back on Verlander's career spanning nearly two decades, we will remember three things: His initial rise to superstardom in the mid-2000s while he was with the Detroit Tigers, his utter dominance from the mound for the better part of 15 years, and unfortunately, his playoff struggles in Detroit—and definitely with Houston. Verlander gave it all and then some for his MLB teams of note.
Even in a day and age where it is increasingly harder for starting pitchers to put up stats worthy of Cooperstown enshrinement, we have to go by the eye test more and more. In any given season, there are about 10 active Hall of Fame players playing in MLB. Right now, most of them are starting pitchers. Verlander, Clayton Kershaw and Max Scherzer are among the three most obvious.
Simply put, you know a Hall of Famer when you see one, especially when it comes to the guys who toe the rubber every fifth day. Verlander's Triple Crown and AL MVP season in 2011 probably punched his ticket into Cooperstown, but the body of work he put together throughout his 20s, 30s and into his very early 40s remains truly impressive. It is a shame that he no longer is the pitcher he once was.
For now, we must appreciate that we all were so lucky to watch Verlander pitch for as long as he did.