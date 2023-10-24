Justin Verlander sends strong message Astros fans will love after ALCS loss
Justin Verlander says he doesn't see the Houston Astros dropping off next season after they were eliminated in the ALCS by the Texas Rangers.
The Houston Astros' season officially came to an end on Monday night without a World Series berth. In Game 7 of the American League Championship Series, the Astros were blown out 11-4 by the Texas Rangers to get eliminated from the postseason. Now, there is intrigue following the Astros this offseason. They will likely need a new manager, with Dusty Baker reportedly telling those inside and outside the organization that 2023 was his last. Not to mention, some every day players like Michael Brantley and Martin Maldonado are set to become free agents this winter.
But, has the team seen their chances of competing next year close?
Astros pitcher Justin Verlander said after the game he still sees the Astros as contenders next year and credits that as being one of the reasons why he decided to come back to the team this season.
“That’s one of the reasons I wanted to come back here,” said Verlander, via MLB.com's Bryan Hoch. “... I think moving forward, there’s still a good window available. It’s a little early to say I’m excited about next year; I’m still dealing with this, but that was on my mind before.”
Justin Verlander still sees championship window being open for 2024
Despite the apparent need for a new manager, and the players are set to be free agents, their core players are locked in for the 2024 season. So it will virtually be the same team running it back next year. But, as we all know, that doesn't mean they will replicate this season next year. They were just one win away from returning to the World Series for the third consecutive year. However, a bad start from Cristian Javier against a bulldozing offense of the Rangers ended any chance of them picking up a victory.
The Astros decided at the trade deadline to make a move and bring Verlander back to Houston, after he had left and signed a two-year, $86.6 million contract with the New York Mets. The Astros gave the Mets top prospect Drew Gilbert and minor league outfielder Ryan Clifford.
In his 11 starts with the Astros this regular season, Verlander recorded a 3.31 ERA, a 1.118 WHIP, a 7-3 win-loss record, 63 strikeouts, and 14 walks in 68.0 innings. This postseason, Verlander posted a 2.95 ERA, a 1.20 WHIP, 14 strikeouts, and six walks in three starts (18.1 innings).
The Astros will have their main core of players returning next year, and they could be in good shape on paper next year. But first, let's see how the team attacks the offseason and who they hire as manager if Baker does, indeed, move on.