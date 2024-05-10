Justin Verlander trade rumors point to 2 obvious landing spots
By Lior Lampert
Three-time Cy Young and former MVP Justin Verlander has not looked like the future Hall of Famer we've become accustomed to seeing throughout his career, and neither have the Houston Astros (13-24 and in last place in the AL West), which is why there has been recent buzz surrounding his future with the club.
However, the 41-year-old has a no-trade clause and is in the final guaranteed year of his contract (and a $35 million player option for 2025 vests with 140 innings pitched in 2024, per Spotrac) -- which complicates matters. Verlander controls where he plays and whether the Astros move him, virtually allowing him to hand-pick his landing spot.
Theoretically, Verlander could say he wants to play out the remainder of his deal in Houston and end any speculation. But Jon Heyman of the New York Post suggests he could be open to waiving the clause in his contract for two destinations: the Los Angeles Dodgers and Baltimore Orioles.
Orioles and Dodgers named as possible landing spots for Justin Verland amid trade rumors
Heyman connects Verlander, born in Manakin Sabot, Virginia, being able to play near his hometown as a selling point for the Orioles, and the Dodgers were one of the teams involved in the sweepstakes last summer before he ultimately got traded to the Astros.
Verlander is 1-1 with a 4.43 ERA, 1.38 WHIP, and 15 strikeouts through 22.1 innings pitched across four starts. While he has looked like a shell of his typical self, it can also be attributed to him starting the season on the injured list due to shoulder soreness. But he could help a young contending club like the Orioles sitting atop the AL East with a 24-12 record and a need for an experienced arm beyond All-Star ace Corbin Burnes. Moreover, the Dodgers don't necessarily need him, but the appeal of playing for the World Series in sunny Los Angeles is enough reason to sway his decision.
It may only be a half-year rental based on whether or not Verlander reaches the 140-inning milestone and if he opts into his $35 million salary for 2025. Either way, the Orioles and Dodgers are teams to monitor ahead of the trade deadline if he is open to a change of scenery and the Astros continue their losing ways.