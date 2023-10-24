Justyn Ross arrest details: Chiefs wide receiver faces felony criminal damage charge
By Mark Powell
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Justyn Ross has reportedly been arrested by the Johnson County Sheriff's office, though details are still emerging on the situation. It's unclear if he was charged.
Ross is a second-year player for the Chiefs out of Clemson, and is a former five-star recruit. Ross long expected to be a star wide receiver at the professional level, though injuries in college -- specifically to his back -- served as a notable setback.
The 23-year-old took a step forward this preseason, and even received some praise from quarterback Patrick Mahomes for his development in the passing game. This year, Ross has recorded just three catches for 34 yards, however.
Justyn Ross arrest details: Everything Chiefs fans need to know
The booking could amount to felony in Johnson county if he was charged, though it's unclear at this point if that occurred.
Kansas City has yet to release a statement on the matter, but we'll have more information when it becomes available.
This information has been confirmed by ESPN.