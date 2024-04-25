Juventus vs. AC Milan: TV channel, live stream, lineups, preview
Here's everything you need to know to watch Juventus against AC Milan in Serie A this weekend.
Four USMNT players will likely feature in this Serie A fixture this weekend as Juventus take on AC Milan. Christian Pulisic and Yunus Musah will travel to Weston McKennie and Timothy Weah's home turf of the Allianz Stadium for an intriguing contest from an American perspective.
Milan go into this fixture on the back of losing to their city rivals Inter 2-1 on Monday. Pulisic and Musah both started this game but were unable to make an impact. Juventus also lost by the same scoreline this week to Lazio but progressed in the Coppa Italia by an aggregate score of 3-2. McKennie played from the start and Weah came on as a substitute.
This match will also be of interest for MLS fans as it could give them the chance to see Olivier Giroud. Fabrizio Romano posted on X this week that, "Giroud signs contracts as new LAFC player, ready for MLS new chapter after verbal agreement reached in March! Contract until December 2025 set to be sealed in the next hours. Giroud will leave AC Milan as free agent."
When the two sides met earlier in the season, Juventus won 1-0. Their goal was scored by Manuel Locatelli and it was assisted by Weah. Milan are currently second in Serie A with Juventus just behind them.
Juventus lineup predictions
- Wojciech Szczesny
- Alex Sandro
- Bremer
- Danilo
- Filip Kostic
- Adrien Rabiot
- Manuel Locatelli
- Weston McKennie
- Timothy Weah
- Dusan Vlahovic
- Federico Chiesa
AC Milan lineup predictions
- Mike Maignan
- Alessandro Florenzi
- Fikayo Tomori
- Matteo Gabbia
- Filippo Terracciano
- Yacine Adli
- Tijjani Reijnders
- Yunus Musah
- Ruben Loftus-Cheek
- Christian Pulisic
- Rafael Leao
How to watch Juventus vs. AC Milan in Serie A
- Date: Saturday, Apr. 27
- Start Time: 12:00 p.m. ET
- Location: Turin, Italy
- Stadium: Allianz Stadium
- TV info: Paramount+
- Live Stream: Paramount+
Fans can watch this Serie A match live on Paramount+.