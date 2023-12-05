Juventus vs. Napoli live stream, schedule, preview: Watch Serie A online
It's second against fifth in Serie A this Friday as Juventus take on Napoli. Here's everything you need to know to watch this key matchup.
Juventus vs. Napoli is a fierce rivalry in Serie A as it pits the Turin-based northern club against the southern team from Naples.
Juve had dominated Italian soccer winning nine league titles in a row from the 2011-12 season all the way until the 2019-20 campaign.
The Old Lady has not won Serie A in the last three seasons. Inter Milan, AC Milan and Napoli have won each of the last three titles.
Juventus are currently second in the division, only to Inter Milan who lead by two points. Massimiliano Allegri's side have won their last nine Serie A games. They have lost just once this season which came against Sassuolo back in September.
Napoli's last game was a 3-0 defeat to Inter, Walter Mazzarri's side have won just once in their last five games in all competitions. They have dropped to fifth place in Serie A.
From a USMNT perspective, Weston McKennie has now played in all 14 of Juventus' league games. The midfielder's fortunes have turned around since he returned to the club from Premier League side Leeds United. However, Timothy Weah is still out with a hamstring injury and it is unclear when he will return to action.
How to watch Juventus vs. Napoli in Serie A
- Date: Friday, Dec. 8
- Start Time: 14:45 p.m. ET
- Location: Turin, Italy
- Stadium: Allianz Stadium
- TV info: Paramount+
- Live Stream: Paramount+
Fans can watch this Serie A match live on Paramount+.