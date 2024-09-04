Kadarius Toney could have a new home soon, and it's a pretty big downgrade
By Kinnu Singh
The Kansas City Chiefs moved on from veteran wide receiver Kadarius Toney less than two years after their midseason trade to acquire him from the New York Giants.
Toney was drafted in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft, but he lasted just a year in New York before being shipped to Kansas City for third- and sixth-round draft picks. Now, the 25-year-old will be searching for his third team after playing just three seasons in the league.
Toney flashed signs of untapped potential during his time in Kansas City, but injuries and consistency issues ultimately led to his release during roster cutdowns. His ability to make game-changing plays is still expected to intrigue some teams in free agency, despite his lengthy résumé of ailments and productivity concerns.
Kadarius Toney's next opportunity is unlikely to be as good as his last
It didn't take long for the embattled wide receiver to pique the interest of teams in search of playmakers. The Seattle Seahawks hosted Toney for a visit on Tuesday, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported.
While the Seahawks have managed to revive the career of quarterback Geno Smith, Toney might find it difficult to see his career blossom in Seattle. Seattle still doesn't possess the same caliber of play calling or quarterback play as the Chiefs.
In Kansas City, Toney had the opportunity to catch passes from Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes in coach Andy Reid's West Coast offensive scheme. With a depleted wide receiver corps, the talented wideout could have developed into the team's top target.
Seattle is currently undergoing a leadership and culture change after shockingly parting ways with head coach Pete Carroll and replaced him with former Baltimore Ravens defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald. Seattle should pass the ball more frequently under offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb, but it's unlikely to become as prolific of an offense as Kansas City's diverse attack.
The Seahawks also already have wide receivers D.K. Metcalf, Tyler Lockett and Jaxon-Smith Njigba planted atop their wide receiver depth chart. Seattle's interest in Toney likely has to do with Lockett's injury. Lockett, entering his 10th season, has been hampered by a leg injury over the past several weeks. The veteran has been confident about his availability for the team's regular season opener on Sunday, but the injury could prevent him from receiving a large workload.
Along with the trio of wide receivers, the Seahawks will also need to feed targets to tight end Noah Fant and running back Kenneth Walker. While Toney could serve as a valuable third option until Lockett is healthy, he'll likely have a hard time finding touches behind all of Seattle's skill position players.