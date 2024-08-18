Kadarius Toney is stealing reps from a Chiefs player who actually deserves it more
By Mark Powell
For all that is right with the Kansas City Chiefs, including winning back-to-back Super Bowls and possessing the best quarterback in football, Kadarius Toney is the biggest headache on the roster, bar none.
It's only fair that despite all the talent Toney possesses as a gamebreaking talent, he remains incredibly frustrating to watch. In fact, until proven otherwise I am convinced that Roger Goodell forces Veach and the KC front office to employ Toney, just to make matters fair for the rest of us.
Andy Reid has challenged Toney during training camp, making remarks about the Chiefs depth at wide receiver. However, his efforts on Saturday could seal his fate. Toney was called for both illegal formation and holding on the same play, which is something I'd like to coin the Kadarius Toney special. As Arrowhead Addict's Matt Conner wrote, it's tough to make a case for Toney receiving a roster spot after that mess.
"While the Chiefs certainly saw flashes of the incredible potential that Toney holds as a football player since trading for him with the New York Giants, the truth is that Toney has been more of a headache than anything else. For every memorable catch or return, there have been even more moments of inexplicable penalties, drops, and miscues," Conner wrote.
Kadarius Toney is a headache Chiefs can get rid of
Toney's tenure in Kansas City has been a memorable one, especially in the past year. Whether it's lining up offsides on what would've been one of the most memorable plays of Travis Kelce's Hall-of-Fame career and then refusing to take accountability for it, or seemingly calling out the team's injury designation the week prior to the Super Bowl, Toney's been one disaster after another.
Perhaps even worse is that the Chiefs wide receiver depth chart is stronger than it was last year. Yes, I'm aware Hollywood Brown is hurt to start the season, but one could make the argument that a player like Justyn Ross deserves reps over Toney in the passing game. Ross has formed quite the relationship with Mahomes and is finally healthy. Assuming he can stay that way, there's little argument to be made that Toney should receive an opportunity over him, even with Brown injured.
As a community which has placed Toney on the proverbial hot seat for a long time now, I'm not sure what Veach is waiting for. His upside is limited, and he does far more harm than good.