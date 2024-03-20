Kadyn Proctor transfer saga was a flat circle: Former Alabama OL returning
Back in the day, college football recruiting was the home of all the wild storylines you could imagine. Now, it's the transfer portal that delivers all the madness.
Transfer sagas don't get more strange than Kadyn Proctor's.
The former five-star offensive lineman signed with Alabama in 2023. He even started 14 games as a true freshman. It wasn't always pretty for Proctor, but the experience he gained set him up to be a key piece of the Crimson Tide offensive line going forward.
Then, the rumors that he might jump into the transfer portal started.
Proctor is from Iowa and the chance to go home turned his head. The Hawkeyes scrapped together the NIL funds to make it worth his while.
But Proctor's transfer wasn't smooth sailing. He let slip that an Iowa coach contacted him during the season, which is tampering even though they claimed it was just a simple text of encouragement. The Hawkeyes self-reported a violation to the NCAA over that incident.
Now, Proctor is heading back into the portal.
Kadyn Proctor rumored to re-enter transfer portal with eye on Alabama
Proctor's decision to put his name back in the transfer portal was reported on Tuesday evening by The Athletic's Scott Dochterman.
Proctor confirmed his decision on social media and with On3.
Well, this is awkward....
Iowa was set to begin spring practice on Wednesday. It looks like they'll be down a key offensive tackle.
Proctor can't actually enter the portal just yet. The next window for the transfer portal opens on Apr. 16. It will close again on Apr. 30. Players can only enter the portal when it is open, though they can choose their transfer destination after it closes.
However, Proctor will be able to enroll in classes at Alabama in the meantime. He won't be able to practice with the team in spring unless he finds some sort of workaround. He will be eligible to play in the fall either way.
That means the young offensive lineman will miss what could be a key spring camp in terms of his development. Sure, he saw live action during the 2023 season, but he still has plenty of room to improve his game. Moreover, Kalen DeBoer is installing a new offense. The transfer flip-flopping could have consequences for his game.
So now Alabama waits to see if Proctor will follow through on this decision or if Iowa will figure out how to get him back in the fold.