Kaidon Salter transfer portal rumors: 5 teams who would upgrade with Liberty QB
Kaidon Salter is ready to start games in the Power Five. Where could the quarterback be going to?
By John Buhler
4. Texas Tech Red Raiders stand a chance here because of Joey McGuire
For as long as the Texas Tech Red Raiders employ Joey McGuire, they will always have an ace in the hole when it comes to recruitment. I don't know if he is that great as a head coach, but the man knows everybody. He goes to all the banquets, puts on his best suit, looks everyone in the eye right before shaking their hands. McGuire has gotten to where he has as a coach because of his overall likability.
As expected, Salter was recruited by McGuire out of high school. The only difference is that McGuire was on Dave Aranda's staff at Baylor, who just landed former Toledo start quarterback Dequan Finn in the transfer portal a few weeks ago. With McGuire's seat in Lubbock getting a little more toasty after a disappointing year that failed to live up to the media's insurmountable hype, he must make a splash.
With it being a new era of Big 12 football, there is territory to be claimed at the top of the conference. You can make an argument than any of the Faithful Eight have a real shot at claiming what is rightfully theirs over the eight Big 12 newcomers from either the Group of Five or the Pac-12. If Texas Tech is able to land Salter in the transfer portal, I am not ruling the Red Raiders out on getting to Arlington.
Across the board, the Big 12 would be a great conference for Salter to be able to strut his stuff in.