Kaiserslautern vs. Bayer Leverkusen: DFB-Pokal TV channel, live stream, lineups, preview
Bayer Leverkusen lost for the first time this season as they were defeated by Atalanta in the Europa League final. However, Xabi Alonso's side could still do the double this campaign if they can beat Kaiserslautern in the DFB-Pokal final this weekend.
Alonso will be staying on as Leverkusen's manager despite being linked with both Bayern Munich and Liverpool. Alonso's decision not to return to one of his former clubs and stay with Leverkusen is a real coup for the recently crowned Bundesliga champions.
Kaiserslautern have done very well to get to the final of the DFB-Pokal as they are a Bundesliga 2 club that finished 13th in the division this season. They go into this match on a real high after defeating Eintracht Braunschweig 5-0 in their last game.
Marlon Ritter scored a hat-trick against Braunschweig whilst their other goals came from Daniel Hanslick and Aaron Opuku. Their only blemish from this match was that their defender Almamy Toure was shown a red card.
Ritter is Kaiserslautern's danger man who has scored 12 goals and made six assists in 37 games in all competitions this season.
Kaiserslautern lineup predictions
- Julian Krahl
- Boris Tomiak
- Kevin Kraus
- Jan Elvedi
- Frank Ronstadt
- Filip Kaloc
- Tobias Raschl
- Tymoteusz Puchacz
- Marlon Ritter
- Daniel Hanslik
- Kenny Redondo
Bayer Leverkusen lineup predictions
- Matej Kovar
- Edmond Tapsoba
- Jonathan Tah
- Josip Stanisic
- Piero Hincapie
- Granit Xhaka
- Exequiel Palacios
- Jeremie Frimpong
- Florian Wirtz
- Amine Adli
- Alejandro Grimaldo
How to watch Kaiserslautern vs. Bayer Leverkusen in the DFB-Pokal final
- Date: Saturday, May. 25
- Start Time: 02:00 p.m. ET
- Location: Berlin, Germany
- Stadium: Olympiastadion
- TV info: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
Supporters can watch the DFB-Pokal final live on ESPN+.