Kalen DeBoer builds more Alabama goodwill with recruiting win at Auburn's expense

BREAKING: Four-Star DL Antonio Coleman tells me he has Flipped from Auburn to Alabama!



The 6’2 280 DL from Saraland, AL was the highest-ranked recruit in Auburn’s ‘25 Class



“I feel like Roach is solid & like their program can develop me more.”https://t.co/61VjPNA6I8 pic.twitter.com/DutsXjFWrg