Kalen DeBoer's first big recruiting statement at Alabama is in sight
Deuce Knight may be committed to Notre Dame, but that may not stop Kalen DeBoer from doing his very best to get the four-star quarterback from Mississippi to flip to the Alabama Crimson Tide.
By John Buhler
Kalen DeBoer really wants Deuce Knight to play quarterback for him. While the four-star Notre Dame commit from Mississippi has not shown any interest in him possibly flipping to the Crimson Tide, the new Alabama head coach remains relentless in his pursuit of the quarterback. Mississippi is a neighboring state of Alabama. Notre Dame is a national power, but the Fighting Irish play in Indiana.
This would be a huge first flip for DeBoer since taking over in Tuscaloosa. He has won everywhere he has been before. Whether that be at Washington, Fresno State or Sioux Falls, DeBoer is a proven head coach. However, he does need to find a way to become a man of the people in SEC country, a part of the nation he is completely foreign to. Being able to flip a guy like Knight might help him out.
Here is what Knight told On3's Chad Simmons about DeBoer's pursuit of him back in early February.
“Since they got to Alabama, they have been coming after me hard. Coach DeBoer stopped by my school right away. I was the first stop he made when he got on the road. I know they want me.”
Alabama insider Andrew Bone mentioned that DeBoer coached Knight's brother at Indiana for a year.
“This is a relationship that has gone for a long time. Coach DeBoer coached (Knight’s) brother at Indiana for a year when he was the offensive coordinator. They’ve known each other since I think Deuce was in the seventh or eight grade, the relationship goes back that far."
We are a long way from signing day, so anything and everything can happen between now and then.
Kalen DeBoer getting Deuce Knight to flip to Alabama would be massive
Right now, Alabama has one more season before potentially undergoing great transition at the quarterback position. Jalen Milroe will be the undisputed starter once again in Tuscaloosa. If he plays up to his potential, he could be a first-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft and a Heisman Trophy winner. While he may have eligibility beyond next year, Milroe is a very strong candidate to turn pro in 2025.
With Tyler Buchner opting to go back to Notre Dame to play some lacrosse, Alabama has two other returning players at quarterback in Ty Simpson and Dylan Lonergan. DeBoer was also able to get one of his former Washington players in Austin Mack to follow him over from Seattle. Mack could be a quarterback of the future in Tuscaloosa, but Alabama is a different animal than playing over at U-Dub.
What being able to flip Knight from Notre Dame to Alabama would mean is that DeBoer is ready to saddle up with the big boys in SEC country. Washington recruits just fine over in the Pacific Northwest. However, if you can poach a player from a place like Notre Dame, especially for a guy who seems to be totally set on going there, you may have what it takes to be a champion at an Alabama.
DeBoer will build his Crimson Tide program in the manner he chooses, but he must not skip steps.