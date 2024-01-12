Kalen DeBoer to Alabama: 5 replacements for outgoing Washington head coach
The coaching carousel is back in fult tilt with Kalen DeBoer leaving Washington for Alabama.
By John Buhler
3. Kellen Moore hails from Washington and may need another job again
Keep an eye on this one making the move back to college from the pro game. Kellen Moore may not have played at Washington, but he hails from that state and is a college football legend from his playing days at Boise State. Given his connection to Chris Petersen from his college career, I would venture to guess that Moore could potentially be open to taking over the Huskies program in Seattle.
His kid brother Kirby Moore is thriving calling plays on Eliah Drinkwitz's Missouri Tigers staff. Honestly, he might even be a candidate for this job. However, the younger Moore brother has job security in CoMO, whereas Kellen Moore does not. He was let go by the Dallas Cowboys last offseason. Although he interviewed for the Los Angeles Chargers job, his former head coach was just let go.
When the Boise State job opened up after Bryan Harsin left for Auburn, Moore's name was attached to the vacancy at least for a little bit. The same sort of thing applied when Andy Avalos was let go. Unfortunately for Moore, the timing wasn't right. The Bolts still had a season to finish, so Spencer Danielson was promoted from within. Now that the Chargers' season is over, Moore is free to do this.
It would be a total outside hire, but one that I think Huskies fans would still be fairly excited about.