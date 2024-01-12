Kalen DeBoer to Alabama: 5 replacements for outgoing Washington head coach
The coaching carousel is back in fult tilt with Kalen DeBoer leaving Washington for Alabama.
By John Buhler
2. Pete Carroll needs one more season to be CFB Hall of Fame eligible
Oh, wouldn't this be something? It is hard to envision a 70-something head coach taking over a college program after being fired from his NFL post of the last 14 years. Then again, Pete Carroll is built differently. He contended for championships for a decade-plus with the Seattle Seahawks before he was relieved from his coaching duties earlier this week. He is a West Coast guy at his core.
But besides him being currently unemployed and already in Washington state, there is one other reason why Carroll may actually want to do this. He is one season shy of being eligible to be inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame. Carroll won prolifically at USC from 2001 to 2009, but departed for the NFL without having achieved the necessary longevity requirements to garner enshrinement.
Admittedly, I think it would be fun to see Carroll coach at Washington for a few years before retiring. He is still very youthful, but the college game has changed several times over since he last worked at USC. To me, as long as he has an heir apparent to replace him on his staff, this hiring could work out. Unfortunately, I have a hard time seeing someone like Ryan Grubb take orders from Carroll at U-Dub.
It would be absolutely zany to see Carroll back in the college game, but Washington needs a coach.