Kalen DeBoer to replace Nick Saban at Alabama: Fans and college football world react
The Alabama Crimson Tide are in negotiations with Washington's Kalen DeBoer to be their new head coach.
By Scott Rogust
The Alabama Crimson Tide found out on Wednesday that legendary head coach Nick Saban was retiring at the age of 72. With that, the search was on for athletic director Greg Byrne to find his replacement. The names in the search were some of the biggest in college football coaching, with Dan Lanning, Steve Sarkisian, and Mike Norvell leading the way. However, all three decided to stay at their current school. So, where was Byrne to turn, especially with the news that the team was told on Wednesday that they expected to hire a new coach within 72 hours.
Well, Alabama has seemingly found their new head coach, and it's a huge name.
According to ESPN's Mark Schlabach and Chris Low, Washington Huskies head coach Kalen DeBoer is negotiating a contract with Alabama to become their new head coach. With that, DeBoer is set to become the 28th head coach in Alabama football history.
Let's take a look at some of the reactions from those in the college football world and, of course, Alabama fans.
Alabama fans, college football world react to Kalen DeBoer replacing Nick Saban
Sure, losing out on the likes of Lanning, Sarkisian, and Norvell does sting, but that's not taking anything away from DeBoer. With every program that DeBoer had been a part of, they have won. That all started when he coached the Sioux Falls Cougars in Division II, picking up a 67-3 record from 2005-09.
DeBoer received his first opportunity at the FBS level with the Fresno State Bulldogs. After going 3-3 in the 2020 season, DeBoer led the Fresno State to a 9-3 record in 2021. From there, DeBoer made the jump to Washington, and helped turn the program around ever since Chris Petersen left in 2019 and Jimmy Lake left the program in shambles. As we all saw, Washington became a powerhouse in the Pac-12 in his two years with the team.
In DeBoer's first year in 2022, Washington went 11-2, highlighted by an Alamo Bowl win over Texas.
This season, Washington became a top team in the entire nation, highlighted by an electric offense led by quarterback Michael Penix Jr. and featuring playmakers like Rome Odunze, Dillon Johnson, Ja'Lynn Polk, and Jalen McMillan. Washington beat Oregon twice, including in the final Pac-12 Championship Game, and beat the Longhorns in the Sugar Bowl to clinch their spot in the CFP National Championship Game with a 14-0 record. Washington did lose 34-13 to the No. 1 Michigan Wolverines in that game.
Yes, the loss to Michigan does linger, but that shouldn't overshadow the work DeBoer has done with the Huskies. This should make Crimson Tide fans very excited, especially with the program looking to continue their dominance in the SEC.
It's not finalized just yet, but DeBoer will be the replacement for Saban in Tuscaloosa.