3 former rivals Chiefs can sign to fix looming wide receiver problem
The Kansas City Chiefs can turn to former rivals to fix wide receiver problem.
2) The Chiefs can sign Odell Beckham Jr. to fix looming wide receiver problem
Odell Beckham Jr. shocked the world when he signed a one-year deal worth $18 million to join the Ravens. The duration of the contract and the team he chose didn't come as a surprise, but Odell making that much money certainly did after he did not play in the entire 2022 campaign.
Beckham was expected to play a big role in the Ravens' offense but didn't do much despite staying mostly healthy. He played in 14 games for the Ravens, recording 35 receptions for 565 yards and three touchdowns. He played in the AFC Championship Game looking to knock off the Chiefs, but was a non-factor that day with three catches and only 22 yards.
It's clear that Odell is not the dynamic WR1 he once was, but perhaps playing with Mahomes and Reid can help him enjoy a career rejuvenation of sorts. It certainly shouldn't hurt him. The 31-year-old has a chance to receive a decent amount of targets with the lack of talent in the wide receiver room, and has a chance to win another Super Bowl after he did it with the Rams.