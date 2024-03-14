3 former rivals Chiefs can sign to fix looming wide receiver problem
The Kansas City Chiefs can turn to former rivals to fix wide receiver problem.
1) The Chiefs can sign Mike Williams to fix looming wide receiver problem
Easily the best player on this list that the Chiefs can sign to fix their wide receiver problem is Mike Williams, a player who has spent each of his seven NFL seasons in the AFC West with the Los Angeles Chargers.
There aren't many better deep threats than the 29-year-old Williams who stands at 6'4" and is a terrific athlete. When healthy, we've seen Williams have some awesome years. The problem is, those healthy years are few and far in between.
This past season he played in just three games, watching his season end prematurely after tearing his ACL. While he played in 10+ games in each of the previous four seasons, he's a player who has constantly been banged up.
If healthy, Williams can add a new dynamic to this Chiefs offense. Back in 2019, he led the league averaging 20.4 yards per reception. He's averaged over 15 yards per reception in his career. Patrick Mahomes can throw the deep ball, and he could get a deep ball threat in Williams to make big plays.
The caveat with Williams is he'll cost substantially more in the open market and is a riskier investment. While that could be cause for concern, Super Bowls aren't won without taking a little risk. Williams can be the answer the Chiefs have been looking for at the wide receiver position.