3 reasons the Kansas City Chiefs should be Super Bowl favorites
There are any number of reasons that the Kansas City Chiefs should be the favorites to win Super Bowl LVIII. Here are just three.
2. Andy Reid
There’s a lot to be said for being in the playoffs for nine consecutive years, which is tied for the second-longest streak in NFL history behind Bill Belichick’s New England Patriots (2009-19). There is also a lot to the fact that only Belichick (31) has won more postseason games as a head coach than Andy Reid (24).
The longest current tenured head coach in the league is in the midst of his 25th campaign as an NFL sideline leader. Including his 24-16 postseason record, he ranks fourth in league annals with 282 overall victories. That figure is topped only by Don Shula (347), Belichick (333) and George Halas (324).
Reid was 10-9 with Philadelphia and is 14-7 with the Chiefs when it comes to postseason play. Sunday’s contest at Baltimore will mark the 11th conference title game for the two-time Super Bowl champion. He was 1-4 with Philadelphia, and now 3-2 with Kansas City.
Obviously, Reid has had much more playoff success with the Chiefs than with the Eagles. Still, he’s been far from perfect in the postseason. With Kansas City, there have been three occasions in which his team squandered 18-plus points leads on the way to defeat. On the other hand, the club rallied from a 24-0 hole vs. the Texans in the 2019 AFC Divisional Playoffs and won by 20 points, 51-31.
The point is that Reid has seen it all, both the highs and the lows as he approaches his 41st playoff game as a head coach. That experience is invaluable as the postseason unfolds.