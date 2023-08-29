Kansas City Chiefs roster cuts tracker: Live updates approaching cut day
The Kansas City Chiefs will have to cut down their rosters to 53 players ahead of their Week 1 game against the Detroit Lions. Here is who the Chiefs cut.
By Scott Rogust
The Kansas City Chiefs' preseason officially concluded on Saturday, when they defeated the Cleveland Browns 33-32. Not only did some of the starters get some last-minute reps in before the start of the season, but players on the bubble made their final case to make the roster. Names like Justyn Ross, Ihmir Smith-Marsette, and La'Michal Perine made strong cases with their performances at Arrowhead Stadium.
Now, head coach Andy Reid will have to trim down their rosters ahead of their Week 1 matchup against the Detroit Lions. Sept. 7 will be an important day, as the Chiefs will raise their Super Bowl 57 banner and look to hoist the Lombardi Trophy again at season's end.
Fans are going to want to know who will make the team, and who will sadly and inevitably be shown the door. We have all of that information for you below.
When is the Kansas City Chiefs roster cut deadline?
The Chiefs, much like the other 31 teams in the NFL, will have until Tuesday, Aug. 29 at 4:00 p.m. ET to cut down their rosters. That means there will be plenty of moves being made in the hours leading up to the deadline.
How many players make the Chiefs' regular season roster?
The Chiefs can only carry 53 players on the active roster by 4:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday. Even though the initial 53-man roster will be released by the team, that does not limit them from making further moves after that. Trust us, there is plenty of movement being made after the deadline, especially when those high-end players who performed well in the preseason become available.
Kansas City Chiefs roster cut tracker: Who made the 53-man roster?
This section will be updated when the Chiefs announce roster cuts throughout the day, so be sure to head back and keep refreshing this page.
As for who has been cut as of this writing, here are the names, courtesy of the Chiefs' official website and on NFL.com.
- WR Kekoa Crawford
- DB Anthony Witherstone
- S Deon Bush
- DT Danny Shelton
- DE Joshua Kaindoh
- DT Phil Hoskins