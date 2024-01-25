4 Kansas City Chiefs playing their way off the roster entering AFC Championship Game
Yes, the Kansas City Chiefs are in the AFC Championship Game, but that doesn't mean they'll be able to keep all of their key players heading into 2024.
By Mark Powell
Yes, the Kansas City Chiefs are in the AFC Championship Game. It's an impressive task for any team, even Kansas City, which has played in six straight since Patrick Mahomes took over as starting quarterback.
However, such an accomplishment should never get old for these Chiefs, especially this team. Kansas City looked down and out for much of the second half of the season, only to come alive in the final weeks and make a postseason run. That included Mahomes first playoff road victory of his career against the Bills last Sunday night.
Mahomes hears all the chatter, and I am surely not here to add to that endless supply. He is the best quarterback I have ever seen, and I watched plenty of Tom Brady. In terms of pure arm talent and pocket presence, Mahomes is tough to beat. His teammates, though, fell short at times this season. If they were to lose in Baltimore this weekend, little of the blame would fall on Mahomes shoulders.
Instead, several key contributors to the 2023-24 squad would have to find new homes this offseason, as Brett Veach is constantly retooling his perennial contender.
4. Clyde Edwards-Helaire is playing his way off the Chiefs roster
Clyde Edwards-Helaire hasn't performed badly this postseason by any stretch. In fact, he had two carries for 31 yards against the Buffalo Bills. CEH's possible final postseason in Kansas City has been memorable, and he wants to end his Chiefs career with a bang.
For those that don't remember, CEH lost his former Super Bowl appearance against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. While Kansas City won last season, Edwards-Helaire didn't play a major role because he was injured most the year. Per CEH, his best accomplishment that postseason may have been playing DeVonta Smith on the scout team in Super Bowl prep.
For better or worse, running backs are a dying breed in the modern NFL these days. The position will likely bounce back one day, but that day is not now. The value at the position is down, and Edwards-Helaire could easily be replaced unless he signs an under-market deal. It would be unfair of us to suggest he does so.