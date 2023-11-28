Kansas City Chiefs: Where does Patrick Mahomes rank among QBs with more than one Super Bowl win?
Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs is in great company when it comes to winning it all. Here’s a look at where he stands in this very rare air.
The focus here is on the Super Bowl Era. A total of 66 different quarterbacks have started once on Super Sunday. Four of those players managed to open for two different teams, while 13 of the 66 have won at least two championships. Eight of these standout signal-callers are already enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame, while three are not yet eligible. Of course, Kansas City Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes is the lone active player on this list.
The ranking is based on the player’s overall career, both regular season and postseason (and even if they predated the Super Bowl). The teams listed for the 13 quarterbacks are the franchises they hoisted a Lombardi Trophy with. This prestigious baker’s dozen has combined to be named Super Bowl MVP an impressive 21 times.
Last but not least, these topics are always very subjective. Enjoy and form your own conclusions.
13. Jim Plunkett, Raiders
Of the 13 men on this prestigious list, he’s the only one who is not in the Pro Football Hall of Fame who is currently eligible. Jim Plunkett won a pair of Super Bowls with the well-traveled Raiders. The first came in 1980 when the team resided in Oakland. The wild card Raiders defeated the Philadelphia Eagles, 27-10, in Super Bowl XV.
The second came three years later when the team was in its second season in Los Angeles. The Silver and Black embarrassed the then-defending Super Bowl champion Washington Redskins, 38-9, in Super Bowl XVIII.
Plunkett was the first overall pick in the 1971 NFL Draft by the Boston Patriots. After five seasons with the club, he was dealt to the 49ers. After two rough years with that team, it was off to Oakland. Plunkett’s 1980 season with the Raiders is one of a fairy tale and the club’s Super Bowl XVIII performance was legendary. However, in each of his three stops, Plunkett threw more interceptions than touchdown passes.