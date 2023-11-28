Kansas City Chiefs: Where does Patrick Mahomes rank among QBs with more than one Super Bowl win?
Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs is in great company when it comes to winning it all. Here’s a look at where he stands in this very rare air.
12. Eli Manning, Giants
The first overall pick in 2004 by the then-San Diego Chargers played his final game in 2019. That means Former New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning’s first year of Pro Football Hall of Fame eligibility would put him in the Class of 2025.
The two-time Super Bowl MVP, who orchestrated comeback wins over the New England Patriots at Arizona (XLII) and Indianapolis (XLVI), has been the subject of some debate when it comes to him being a first-ballot Hall of Famer.
The four-time Pro Bowler spent 16 seasons with the Giants and started 234-of-236 regular-season contests. He ranks 10th in NFL history in both touchdown passes (366) and aerial yardage (57,053). He led the franchise to the playoffs just six times and there is that 8-4 postseason record. However, the team was 4-0 during the 2007 and 2011 title runs. Manning and the Giants were one-and-done in the other four playoff campaigns.
11. Bob Griese, Dolphins
From 1971-73, the Miami Dolphins became the first team to make three consecutive Super Bowl appearances. They would lose to the Dallas Cowboys (V), then win back-to-back titles over the Redskins (VII) and Vikings (VIII).
Bob Griese was a solid performer who spent 14 seasons with Don Shula’s club. He was named to eight Pro Bowls and earned All-Pro honors twice. Shula’s team utilized a relentless ground game, which means the Pro Football Hall of Fame signal-caller did rack up big numbers.
However, that doesn’t mean he was efficient. He finished his career throwing for 25,092 yards and 192 scores, with 172 interceptions and completed a more-than-respectable 56.2 percent of his throws during a different era of football.
He missed most of the Dolphins’ perfect season in 1972 with a broken leg, but when called upon made his share of important plays for this team. Incredibly, that 24-7 win over Minnesota at Rice Stadium in Super Bowl VIII was 50 seasons ago.