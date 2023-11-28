Kansas City Chiefs: Where does Patrick Mahomes rank among QBs with more than one Super Bowl win?
Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs is in great company when it comes to winning it all. Here’s a look at where he stands in this very rare air.
2. Tom Brady, Patriots and Buccaneers
The seven-time NFL champion has been very vocal lately about the “mediocrity” in the league. It’s worth noting that in his 23rd and final season, he and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers won the NFC South with an 8-9 record.
Of course, that should take nothing away from the most accomplished quarterback in NFL history. Tom Brady has thrown for more yards (89,214) and more touchdown passes (614) than any other player in league annals. He also owns the NFL records for passing yardage () and TD throws () in postseason play. The 199th overall pick by the Patriots in 2000 has made 10 Super Bowl appearances, nine with New England (6-3) and one with Tampa Bay (won XV). He owns seven Super Bowl rings and was named MVP five times.
Brady is certainly in the popular “GOAT” debate when it comes to his position, which is totally subjective. Patriots head coach Bill Belichick had a big hand in his development. Early in his career, he was a vital cog in a club that relied on defense and special teams. Later, he was more of a factor as the Pats expanded the playbook.
Perhaps Brady’s greatest strength was understanding that football is a team game. It certainly served him well.
1. Joe Montana, 49ers
So why is the former Golden Domer at the top of the list? Like Tom Brady, Joe Montana has been mentioned as the “GOAT” when it comes to the quarterback spot. A third-round pick from Notre Dame in 1979 via Bill Walsh, he started one game as a rookie and seven in his second season.
In 1981, Montana was the season-long starter. The San Francisco 49ers rebounded from a 6-10 showing to finish 13-3. The team would hold off the Cincinnati Bengals, 26-21, in Super Bowl XVI.
The club fell to 3-6 during the 1982 strike season. That would be followed by eight consecutive playoff appearances from 1983-90. There would be three more trips to the Super Bowl, all resulting in victories. Montana was brilliant when it came to Super Sunday, capturing MVP honors three times (XVI, XIX and XXIX). There was the epic 11-play, 92-yard drive that culminated with a 10-yard TD pass to John Taylor in the club’s 20-16 win over the Bengals in Super Bowl XXIII at South Florida.
While Brady’s postseason statistics are awe-inspiring, the following numbers by “Joe Cool” stand out in a major way. On four Super Bowl Sundays, he connected on 83-of-122 passes (67.2 percent) for 1,142 yards, 11 touchdowns and zero interceptions. He also ran 17 times for 105 yards and two TDs. Montana never lost a fumble in a Super Bowl.
His 15-year career, which ended with a two-year stint with the Chiefs, saw him throw for 40,551 yards and 273 scores. The three-time All-Pro and two-time NFL MVP was indeed “cool.” As far as the “GOAT” debate, let the battles begin.