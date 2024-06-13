Kansas City Current vs. Chicago Red Stars: NWSL TV channel, live stream, lineups, preview
In its new historic facility on the south bank of the Missouri River, Kansas City Current has been an offensive juggernaut. Six games. 23 goals. Eight more than any other club on home soil. On Friday, Vlatko Andonovski and company look to continue this stellar form at CPKC Stadium against the struggling Chicago Red Stars on Amazon Prime.
Last week on 'The Prime', we saw a club on the outside of the playoff picture put an end to an NWSL record eight-game win streak in front of over 17,000 fans, so I suggest you tune in.
KC Current has pretty much delivered non-stop entertainment whenever it plays in front of the Kansas City faithful. The club is frankly a tank, particularly offensively in that caldron of an area.
Temwa Chawinga and the Current attacking unit have scored less than three goals only once on home turf this season. Last week, the girls in teal blasted Seattle Reign FC 5-2, scoring two goals within the first two minutes of the second half. With the goal by Brazilian defender Lauren, the Missouri outfit extended its NWSL record of most goal scorers in a single season to an astounding 16.
Dating back to last season, the Current are riding a franchise-best 14-match win streak. At home, KC hasn't lost in the NWSL regular season since last September against Angel City FC.
Of the clubs in the top six, Chicago is arguably the most out-of-form of all of them. After taking both contests over the two expansion clubs in May, the Red Stars have dropped three successive matches, positioning them just three points above the playoff cutline. Mallory Swanson, while at the center of Chicago's attacking gameplan has not scored a goal in open play since April.
For the second-year forward Penelope Hocking, there is no such thing as a sophomore slump. She has been as reliable as it can get in front of goal lately, netting four goals in her last five games. That draws her even with Allyson Schlegel at the top of the goals department in Chicago. Her four goals in 10 appearances are already more than she amassed in 16 outings across all of last season.
It's going to take a lot for the Illinois side to spoil the party at CPKC Stadium. Historically, this matchup has leaned slightly toward the Red Stars, particularly in the league. That has been the case recently, though. KC has outscored Chicago 10-3 in the last three matches. Last October, the 6-3 victory at Children's Mercy Park was the first time the Current took down the Red Stars in NWSL league play.
Predicted starting XIs for Current vs. Red Stars
Kansas City Current (4-3-3)
Goalkeeper: Adrianna Franch
Defenders: Stine Ballisager Pedersen, Elizabeth Ball, Hailie Mace, Ellie Wheeler
Midfielders: Desiree Scott, Claire Hutton, Vanessa DiBernardo
Forwards: Temwa Chawinga, Debinha, Claire Lavogez
Chicago Red Stars (4-2-3-1)
Goalkeeper: Alyssa Naeher
Defenders: Sam Staab, Natalia Kuikka, Maximiliane Rall, Tatumn Milazzo
Midfielders: Cari Roccaro, Leilanni Nesbeth, Penelope Hocking, Jameese Joseph, Shea Groom
Forwards: Mallory Swanson
How to watch Kansas City Current vs. Chicago Red Stars in the NWSL regular season
- Date: Friday, June 14
- Start Time: 8:00 p.m. ET
- Location: CPKC Stadium (Kansas City, Missouri)
- TV info/Live Stream: Amazon Prime Video
Prediction: Kansas City Current 4-1 Chicago Red Stars