Kansas City Current vs. Houston Dash: NWSL TV channel, live stream, lineups, preview
To set the final doubleheader Friday until Aug. 23 in motion, the scorching hot Kansas City Current will host a Houston Dash team desperate for some answers in the final third.
It's another chance for us viewers to see Vlatko Andonovski's relentless KC Current in action. At this point, the gals in teal are can't-miss television. Somehow, someway, KC's four goals at Providence Park puts it at 37 goals in 14 games of football. No, this isn't EAFC Ultimate Team. This is real life. That's an NWSL record, surpassing the 2022 Portland Thorns who managed 34 in those 1,260 minutes. We've said it before, but we'll say it again: the way the Current shares the wealth going forward is what separates it from the rest of the league.
Six individuals who at least played a part in KC's defense once this season have a goal. Stine Ballisager Pederson became the sixth in that group last weekend, and the 17th different goal scorer overall, extending the club's single-season record. Without Gabrielle Robinson on the pitch for the remainder of the campaign, the defense will continue to be a question mark.
Its 20 goals conceded are tied for the most of any top-six team. After back-to-back clean sheets in early May, KC has allowed multiple goals in three out of the last five matches.
On the opposite side, Fran Alonso's Dash is going through it upfront. The club has really struggled to create much of anything in attack as of late. Houston has not found the back of the net in the last 348 minutes of football. Some thought that the 3-0 win over NC could have been a turning point. That hasn't been the case. Defensively, the Dash have cleaned things up behind a solid back-three of Tarciane, Natalie Jacobs, and Paige Nielsen.
The absence of Maria Sanchez is without question being felt. Two shots on target in 180 minutes will not cut it. Only Utah Royals FC has been shut out more often in 2024. They're going to have to come up with an answer. You can only ride the brilliance of Jane Campbell for so long, especially with the fact that KC has scored at least three goals in five of its seven games in front of its fans at CPKC Stadium.
Kansas City has played the Texas outfit on 14 occasions since coming into the league, more than any other club. It is unbeaten in six of its last seven games, losing just once since May 2022.
Predicted starting XIs for Current vs. Dash
Kansas City Current (4-2-3-1)
Goalkeeper: Adrianna Franch
Defenders: Elizabeth Ball, Hailie Mace, Stine Ballisager Pedersen, Isabel Rodriguez
Midfielders: Claire Hutton, Lo'eau LaBonta; Michelle Cooper, Temwa Chawinga, Bayley Feist
Forward: Bia Zaneratto
Houston Dash (3-5-2)
Goalkeeper: Jane Campbell
Defenders: Tarciane, Natalie Jacobs, Paige Nielsen
Midfielders: Avery Patterson, Courtney Petersen, Sophie Schmidt, Michelle Alozie, Yūki Nagasato
Forwards: Diana Ordoñez, Ramona Bachmann
How to watch Kansas City Current vs. Houston Dash in the NWSL regular season
- Date: Friday, June 28
- Start Time: 8:00 p.m. ET
- Location: CPKC Stadium (Kansas City, Missouri)
- TV info/Live Stream: Amazon Prime Video
Prediction: Kansas City Current 3-1 Houston Dash