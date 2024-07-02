Kansas City Current vs. Orlando Pride: NWSL TV channel, live stream, lineups, preview
The unbeaten Orlando Pride vs. the unbeaten Kansas City Current. Talk about giving us a treat right before an extended break from league play. The women's football world has been awaiting this clash of NWSL Titans for quite some time now.
On Saturday afternoon, in what should be a packed CPKC Stadium, we're going to finally get it. So, hang on. There is no doubt we are in for a good one. Up to this point, Saturday's 7:30 encounter in KC has to be the game of the season. The last time either club lost a regular season match was October 6, 2023. What we're seeing from these two juggernauts is truly unprecedented.
If you do not intend to switch the television channel to ION, you are bound to miss out on a remarkable showcase of footballing excellence. The talent is abundant throughout both teams, from top to bottom. Chaos is on the menu and we're very much here for it. This is what makes this league so unique.
Powered by the energy of Temwa Chawinga in attack, KC's broke the NWSL record for consecutive matches without a loss in its triumph over the Houston Dash last Friday. The Missouri outfit has won 17 straight, breaking the previous record held by the 2014 Seattle Reign, who went the first 16 games of its campaign unbeaten.
Orlando, the league's best resistance, extended its unbeaten streak 16 dating back to the end of last season with a runaway 3-0 victory over Angel City FC at BMO Stadium to close out Matchday 15. For the Pride, the success goes beyond Barbra Banda and the attack. Emily Sams, Kylie Strom, and the Orlando backline haven't allowed a goal since June 7, leading the league in clean sheets with seven. That's going to make for quite the battle. Chawinga, Michelle Cooper, and the rest of KC's attacking crew against the most disciplined defense the NWSL has to offer in 2024.
There are just so many intriguing individual battles on the pitch that make this encounter the blockbuster that it is. The two Brazilians — Marta and Debinha in the midfield. The relentlessness of the Current's double pivot against Banda. And on one flank, we're probably going to get Chawinga and Adriana going at it.
Chawinga and Banda head into this contest all tied at the top of the NWSL Golden Boot race on 11 goals, one more than Portland Thorns FC's Sophia Smith.
KC and Orlando are the only two outfits to have reached that 30 goals-scored threshold through 15 games.
The Pride will play their fourth road match since early June, while the Current will host their fifth match on the banks of the Missouri River since May 18.
Both clubs are neck and neck in points and goal differential this season, with a perfectly even matchup history. In six games across all competitions, each team has secured two wins, two losses, and two draws. However, Orlando has not defeated KC since 2021, as the 2022 NWSL finalist is currently on a four-match unbeaten streak against the Florida outfit.
Predicted starting XIs for Current vs. Pride
Kansas City Current (4-2-3-1)
Goalkeeper: Adrianna Franch
Defenders: Stine Ballisager Pedersen, Isabel Rodriguez, Elizabeth Ball, Hailie Mace
Midfielders: Claire Hutton, Lo'eau LaBonta; Michelle Cooper, Temwa Chawinga, Debinha
Forward: Claire Lavogez
Orlando Pride (4-4-2)
Goalkeeper: Anna Moorhouse
Defenders: Kylie Strom, Kerry Abello, Emily Sams, Brianna Martinez
Midfielders: Haley McCutcheon, Ally Watt, Adriana, Summer Yates
Forwards: Marta, Barbra Banda
How to watch Kansas City Current vs. Orlando Pride in the NWSL regular season
- Date: Saturday, July 6
- Start Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
- Location: CPKC Stadium (Kansas City, Missouri)
- TV info/Live Stream: ION
Prediction: Kansas City Current 3-2 Orlando Pride