3 reasons this season will be different for the Kansas City Royals
It's been eight years since the Kansas City Royals made the playoffs but things are lining up for them to be surprisingly competitive this season.
The 2024 edition of the Kansas City Royals will have a dramatically different look than previous seasons. Matthew Quatraro enters his second season at the helm of the Royals and leads a group of youngsters with a nice mix of a veteran presence.
Last season, the Royals concluded with a jaw-dropping 56-106 record. The Royals hope this new mix will lead to a successful season outside the AL Central cellar.
What are three reasons why the Royals will have a different 2024 campaign?
3. Manager Matt Quatraro shakes off first-season jitters
Quatraro will have a chip on his shoulder this season after a disastrous 2023 campaign. It was his first season as an MLB manager. He and the Royals are counting on those first season struggles to wash away and the team put together a nice run.
With an entire season under his belt, he should grasp what it will take to win with this mix of players. He will have better communication with his coaching staff on how to work more efficiently with this group of young players and a mix of veterans.
As long as Quatraro is learning and progressing into 2024, he should be secure in avoiding the hot seat.
2. Ragans leads a Royals rotation with a veteran mix
Cole Ragans will be the Royals' Opening Day starter against the Minnesota Twins at Kauffman Stadium. The 26-year-old only has 21 career starts, which is the fourth-fewest by an Opening Day starting pitcher in Royals history, behind Brad Keller, Runelvys Hernandez, and Steve Busby.
According to Anne Rogers of MLB.com, the Royals received Ragans in June 2023 in a deal that sent reliever Aroldis Chapman to the Rangers ahead of the Trade Deadline. The Royals were excited to get a young starter with several years of control. Ragans was drafted in the first round of the 2016 Draft, 30th overall, out of North Florida Christian (Fla.) High School. Rogers said Ragans was highly regarded in Texas, even after two Tommy John surgeries on his left elbow.
The rotation will include Seth Lugo, Michael Wacha, Brady Singer, and Alec Marsh. This will allow Jordan Lyles to be a long relief option out of the bullpen.
1. Building a youth movement around Bobby Witt Jr.
Witt quickly rose within the Royals ranks after being the club's first-round pick in the 2019 MLB Draft. He was the second overall pick in that draft. He made his debut in 2022 and has become the face of the organization in that short period of time.
Witt has a career slash of .265/.307/.463 with an OPS of .770. He has 50 home runs, 79 stolen bases, and 176 RBI. That's just in two major league seasons of work. It's easy to see why the Royals quickly wrapped him up with an 11-year, $288.7 million deal through 2034. The deal includes club options for 2035-37. He can opt out after 2030, 2031, 2032, or 2033.
Witt leads the team along with veteran catcher Salvador Perez, who has been with the Royals for 12 seasons. His current contract takes him through 2025, with a club option for 2026. He has a career slash line of .267/.300/.459 with 246 home runs. He's a World Series MVP from the 2015 World Series. He has eight All-Star game appearances, five AL Gold Glove awards, and four Silver Slugger awards.
Vinnie Pasquantino enters his third season playing first base for the Royals. He was injured for much of the 2023 season and hopes to bounce back. Michael Massey also enters his third season with the Royals, playing second base. Adam Frazier and Austin Nola joined the club for veteran depth this offseason.
Quatraro has a nice mix of players going into the 2024 season. Here's hoping he takes this young squad to the next level after a terrible 2023.