Kansas-West Virginia restart time: Lightning delay updates from Morgantown
By Scott Rogust
The opening slate of Week 4 Saturday has been far from the most enticing, as it has featured numerous blowout contests. That includes Clemson running over NC State and James Madison shocking Noth Carolina. But probably the only close game of the noon ET slate was West Virginia vs. Kansas.
By the fourth quarter, the Jayhawks held a 21-17 lead over the Mountaineers. Kansas took the lead after an 11-yard touchdown run by Daniel Hishaw Jr. at the end of the third quarter. But with a good portion of the fourth quarter, the game was brought to a pause.
The West Virginia vs. Kansas game entered a weather delay due to lightning in the Morgantown area.
West Virginia vs. Kansas weather delay updates
With college football, the game can be delayed 30 minutes for every lightning strike near the stadium. So that's why there could be a bit of an indefinite delay.
According to Accuweather, there is a severe thunderstorm warning near Morgantown until around 3:30 p.m. ET. From there, it will be a matter of when West Virginia football decides to give the thumbs up to resume play.
We will continue to keep you updated on this story once additional details are provided.