Karl-Anthony Towns and company impress fans in Knicks preseason thriller
"It's not an exaggeration to say that this is the most anticipated Knicks season in over two decades,” said Mike Breen before the New York Knicks made their preseason debut against the Charlotte Hornets, coming out on top 111-109.
While NBA preseason games may seem insignificant to most of the basketball community, this one gave Knicks fans a glimpse of some unfamiliar faces looking to make an impact on the team. The opening minutes focused on Karl-Anthony Towns, whom the team acquired in a blockbuster trade this offseason.
Towns made an immediate impact, knocking down a long 3-pointer off a handoff from Jalen Brunson, showcasing his range. The duo combined for 24 points, each playing just 15 minutes.
The game also marked the first time Mikal Bridges suited up for the Knicks, recording four points and one rebound in 13 minutes of action. While Bridges will have more opportunities to display his talents, the game was centered around the bench unit, which remained strong throughout all four quarters. Deuce McBride came out blazing, knocking down several 3-pointers on his way to 22 total points. McBride is looking to make his mark as a key bench player for the Knicks this season and is already a front-runner for the 2024-2025 Sixth Man of the Year award.
This is the deepest and most talented Knicks roster in decades
As the Knicks finalize their starting lineup, Landry Shamet is fighting to secure his spot. Signing an Exhibit-9 contract — a one-year, non-guaranteed deal — Shamet is essentially trying out for a place on the regular-season roster. After the trade of Donte DiVincenzo to Minnesota, a gap in perimeter shooting emerged, and Shamet stepped up, shooting 4-of-8 from beyond the arc and finishing with 16 points in 27 minutes.
The biggest surprise of the night was Tyler Kolek, the Knicks' 34th overall draft pick. Kolek, who impressed during the NBA Summer League with his flashy passing and efficient shooting, continued to showcase his skills in limited minutes. In just 14 minutes, he tallied 11 points, one block, and two steals with no turnovers. With only two roster spots left and players like Cameron Payne, T.J. Warren, and Chuma Okeke competing for those spots, Kolek made a strong case that his contributions off the bench could be key for a contending New York team.