Katie Ledecky forces NBC into hilarious dilemma: Best memes and tweets
The Olympic Games are filled with outstanding athletes, obviously, but perhaps none of them come close to comparing to Katie Ledecky and what she has been able to accomplish as a swimmer for Team USA.
She had 10 Olympic medals under her belt before her first event, and after finishing with a Bronze medal in the final of the 400M freestyle on Sunday, she picked up her 11th medal. In search of a USA record-tying 12th medal, she set out to participate in the 1500M finals on Wednesday.
Not only did Ledecky win Gold, but she did so in such a hilarious fashion to the point where she forced NBC into quite the dilemma.
Ledecky had gotten off to such a commanding lead to the point where NBC had to move to an All-22 camera angle so they could get her into the frame with the other competitors. That was something those watching her swim had a lot of fun with on X (formerly known as Twitter).
Katie Ledecky's dominance forces NBC into hilarious dilemma
I mean, it's not even close. You have to wait a good 10-15 seconds just to see the Silver finisher. Nobody was even in the frame when Ledecky finished, which shows the need for a more zoomed-out look.
No, really. Ledecky won this race by over 10 seconds, which is hard to fathom.
Watching Ledecky swim makes it easy to remember that her competitors are some of the best in the world. They're participating in the Olympics for a reason and are fantastic at what they do, but Ledecky is just at a whole other level. It's truly hard to fathom how much faster she is than her peers.
To the surprise of nobody, Ledecky finishing at 15:30.02 set the Olympic record for the 1500M Freestyle. That record she broke was her own. This kind of dominance is unprecedented.
It's fair to wonder if Ledecky knows just how far ahead of the competition she is while in action. She's obviously focused on herself, as she should be, but it's funny seeing her look back when she's done as if she's surprised nobody is close to finishing.
That is the tweet. Ledecky put on another show. She was so dominant to the point where NBC had to improvise how to fit her into the same screen as everybody else. That just isn't normal. Enjoy what's turning out to be one of the most dominant runs in Olympic history while you can.