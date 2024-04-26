Is Kawhi Leonard playing tonight? Latest injury update for Clippers vs. Mavs, Game 3
The Clippers left the Mavericks steal homecourt advantage in Game 2 and they'll need all the firepower they can muster to hold off Dallas.
By Ian Levy
The health of veterans like Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, Russell Westbrook and James Harden is essential to the Clippers' title hopes but so far things haven't gone as expected in the first-round.
Leonard played 68 games this season, the most he's played in any regular season since 2016-17. In a familiar and unfortunately unsurprising twist, he did not play in Game 1, nursing a knee injury. However, the Clippers dominated even in his absence and came up with a 109-97 win. Leonard was back for Game 2 but struggled, shooting 7-of-17 from the field, as the Mavs won, 96-93.
The Clippers could really use Leonard in the lineup, especially if he's going to be able to play to his normal level.
Kawhi Leonard is questionable for Game 3 against the Mavericks
Leonard is currently listed as questionable for Game 3 in the NBA's official injury report indicating there's a decent chance he plays. But the Clippers will need him to provide more, especially on offense.
Luka Doncic asked for the challenge of defending Leonard 1-on-1 in crucial moments of Game 2 and did an admirable job in forcing him into tough shots. So far across the two games, Leonard, Harden and Paul George are a combined 6-of-19 (31.6 percent) over 62.8 possessions where Doncic was the primary defender.
Leonard probably won't be asked to defend Doncic solo, even if he's 100 percent healthy, allowing him to switch on when necessary and conserve energy for offense and defending in crucial late game possessions. But it would be helpful to have as many defenders as possible to throw at Doncic and as many offensive creators as possible to keep him busy at the other end.
Game 3 between the Mavericks and Clippers tips off tonight, Apr. 26, at 8:00 p.m. ET on ESPN.