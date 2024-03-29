KC Current vs. Angel City FC live stream, schedule, preview: Watch NWSL online
A red-hot KC Current returns to the confines of CPKC Stadium for an encounter with Angel City FC, a side that aims to earn its first three points of the season.
Under the guidance of ex-USWNT manager Vlatko Andonovski, Kansas City Current has come out of the gate strong. Despite Debinha going down in week one, the club managed to spoil San Diego Wave's home opener last weekend thanks to a calmly taken penalty by Lo’eau LaBonta. Its opponent this weekend on national television has not had the most enjoyable start to 2024.
After falling to an in-state rival to open the campaign, Becki Tweed's Angel City saw Marta steal away two whole points right from under them in the final minutes in Orlando. In the club's second fixture of this three-match road trip, the L.A. outfit hopes it can finally put together a complete 90-minute display.
Since the Southern California club came into the NWSL in 2022, it has never lost to Kansas City, accumulating three wins and a draw over the last two seasons. In the last meeting, the impactful play on the right flank by Jasmyne Spencer propelled ACFC over the wasteful Current. Three starters on that day from each outfit now don different colors within the league.
The KC midfield duo of Claire Hutton and LaBonta has been exceptional so far, serving as the double pivot behind Vanessa DiBernardo. The 18-year-old Hutton has to be on the top of most Rookie of the Year lists so far, leading her team in progressive passes, and tackles plus interceptions by a considerable margin. ACFC though has its own young stud midfielder. Kennedy Fuller, a former University of North Carolina commit has fit in seamlessly with veterans Amandine Henry, and Meggie Dougherty Howard in the middle of the park.
When watching the Current this year it has been impossible to take your eyes off Brazilian international Bia Zaneratto and the Malawian Temwa Chawinga. The 25-year-old Chawinga came on as a substitute in the home opener and provided an instant spark. Andonovski rewarded her with a start in SD where she frustrated one of the best defensive lines in the league with her explosiveness.
Zaneratto on the other hand is one of just six players across the NWSL so far with at least seven shot-creating and goal-creating actions. According to the KC boss, time on the pitch for these two could be limited, at least for now.
“With the science and numbers and everything, we’re probably not gonna see them as long on the field. If we see them, at this point, they’re about 25-30 minutes,” stated Andonovski. “We’ll see. Maybe things change until the game.”
Expect more of an impact from players like Claire Lavogez, and the Colorado native Kristen Hamilton. Alexa Spaanstra, someone who started the first two contests on a wing could be asked to do a bit more going forward. Debinha, Michelle Cooper, Hanna Glas, and newcomer Nichelle Prince among a few others are all out.
It's no secret what Angel City's focus is this weekend on the road once again. The third highest expected goals in the NWSL, and no open-play goals to show for it. Yes, the Current are rolling, but it's only a matter of time before Tweed's time puts it all together. Once the group does, they are without a shadow of a doubt, a top-eight outfit in the league.
How to watch KC Current vs. Angel City FC in the NWSL regular season
- Date: Friday, March 30
- Start Time: 3:30 p.m. ET
- Location: CPKC Stadium (Kansas City, Missouri)
- TV info/Live Stream: ESPN/ESPN+
Prediction: KC Current 1-2 Angel City FC