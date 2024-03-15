Keenan Allen trade grades: Bears land superstar Chargers receiver for Caleb Williams
The Chicago Bears are acquiring star wide receiver Keenan Allen from the Los Angeles Chargers. Let's grade the trade for both teams.
By Scott Rogust
With the 2024 league year beginning and the NFL Draft taking place on Apr. 25, all eyes are on the Chicago Bears. That's because they hold the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft, and are in position to select USC's Caleb Williams. While that makes Justin Fields trade bait, the team has not received any offers, with quarterback positions filling up.
Whoever the Bears' starting quarterback will be, general manager Ryan Poles did a great job of making sure they succeed in 2024. That's because they acquired a superstar receiver.
FOX Sports insider Jay Glazer reported on Thursday night that the Bears were acquiring wide receiver Keenan Allen from the Los Angeles Chargers.
Keenan Allen trade details: Bears acquire WR from Chargers
So what are the Chargers receiving for Allen, their longtime top player on offense? Per Glazer, only a fourth-rounder. The MMQB's Albert Breer reports that the pick will be No. 110 overall.
NFL Network's Ian Rapoport notes that the Chargers approached Allen about a pay cut, but the wide receiver declined it. So, they opted to find a trade partner, and the Bears were willing to give up an early Day 3 draft pick in exchange.
NFL Trade Grades: Who won the Bears-Chargers trade for Keenan Allen?
It's hard not to see this as an easy win for the Bears. They had plenty of cap space at their disposal and were willing to bring in Allen, who carries a $23.1 million cap hit for the 2024 season. Allen is under contract for one more season before hitting free agency.
This past season, Allen caught 108 passes for 1,243 yards and seven touchdowns on 150 targets. This all took place in just 13 regular season games. Safe to say, whoever the Bears quarterback will be, they will be happy to target Allen downfield. Oh, and they have D.J. Moore as an option as well.
As for the Chargers regime of general manager Joe Horitz and head coach Jim Harbaugh, they were left in an unenviable situation. The Chargers were well over the salary cap threshold, with Joey Bosa, Khalil Mack, Mike Williams, and Allen carrying huge cap hits. The Chargers decided to restructure Bosa's and Mack's contracts, while releasing Williams. With Allen unwilling to take a pay cut, the Chargers dealt him to the Bears.
Now, the Chargers will have to replenish their wide receiver depth chart for quarterback Justin Herbert. Considering they hold the No. 5 pick, the Chargers would be in good position to draft either Ohio State's Marvin Harrison Jr., LSU's Malik Nabers, or Washington's Rome Odunze. But they will have to add some receivers to make up for the losses of Allen and Williams.
An easy win for the Bears. As for the Chargers, at least you got something for Allen instead of losing him in free agency next year?