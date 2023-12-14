3 teams that can help the Spurs and themselves with a Keldon Johnson trade
One NBA insider thinks Keldon Johnson will draw significant trade interest as the deadline approaches. Here are three teams that could use his versatility and help the Spurs at the same time.
By Ian Levy
2. A Keldon Johnson trade nets the Spurs a point guard and the Pistons a floor-spacing solution
The Pistons are right there with the Spurs at the bottom of the standings and they desperately need additional shooters to help space the floor for the slashing of Cade Cunningham, Jaden Ivey and Ausar Thompson. Johnson can certainly help in that regard but he's also a solid seconday creator and could, generally, improve the offensive ecosystem in Detroit.
The other advantage Johnson offers the Pistons is the ability to defend up a position and play minutes at the 4. He's just 6-foot-5 but plays with strength and force and, per Basketball-Reference's position estimates, has played about a quarter of his career minutes as a power forward, peaking at 56 percent two years ago. That lets the Pistons get an extra shooter on the floor, even when Bojan Bogdanovic is on the bench or injured.
The Spurs, get to audition Killian Hayes as a point guard possibility. He still hasn't developed as a shooter but he's a solid orchestrator and an excellent defender at the point of attack. In addition, although he and Wembanyama have never actually overlapped for Team France at any junior or senior events, there is some shared experience there that could help both of them. James Wiseman isn't much more impressive than he was when the Warriors acquired him but is still worth a flyer. In addition, the Spurs pick up a future first-round pick to compensate for the disparity in player talent.