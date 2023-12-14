3 teams that can help the Spurs and themselves with a Keldon Johnson trade
One NBA insider thinks Keldon Johnson will draw significant trade interest as the deadline approaches. Here are three teams that could use his versatility and help the Spurs at the same time.
By Ian Levy
The Heat may not be willing to sell two future first-round picks, especially with an aging core and no guarantee that they can once again rise to the level of inner-circle contender. But Johnson is an extremely compelling addition given his defense, positional versatility, shooting touch and secondary creation ability. And, again, under contract for three more years at $17.5 million per season, the Heat would be able to keep him around or flip him later if a rebuild is necessitated.
Here, they also land some point guard depth. Graham has never come close to recapturing the magic of his second season with the Hornets when he averaged 18.2 points and 7.5 assists. But he's a reliable outside shooter who can help stretch the defense and take at least a few of the minutes that open up with Lowry leaving.
For the Spurs, this all a play for draft capital. They get a pair of first-round picks, each falling at a point in time where the Jimmy Butler era should be over and the Heat could be rebuilding. They could also try to re-trade Lowry for additional assets but, more likely, he's a buy-out candidate simply clearing more minutes for the Spurs other young guards and wings.