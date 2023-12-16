5 teams that should poach Chargers OC Kellen Moore while they have the chance
Kellen Moore will once again be one of the hottest names on the offensive coordinator market.
By John Buhler
It looks like Kellen Moore will be working for his third NFL team in as many years. Although he could be retained or possibly considered for the head-coaching vacancy of the Los Angeles Chargers, he may not be coming back next year anyway. The former Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator is probably going to be looking for work elsewhere in 2024 now that Brandon Staley is out of a job.
Moore had been in consideration for his alma mater Boise State's head-coaching opening a few years back when Bryan Harsin left for Auburn and Andy Avalos was promoted from within. Clearly, Moore views himself as an NFL coach because he was not even really considered as Avalos' successor this time around. Spencer Danielson went on such a heater to be promoted from within.
While I think Moore is probably a year away from being a year away from being a serious candidate to lead an NFL team of note on his own, he will once again be one of the hottest offensive coordinators on the market. The Chargers may retain him, but I think a change of scenery is the best thing for him. A return to the Cowboys could be back in play, but I would keep an eye on one of these other teams.
Here are five NFL teams who would be foolish not to at least consider looking at Moore for 2024.
5 NFL teams that should pounce on opportunity to hire Kellen Moore
5. Miami Dolphins will need to replace Frank Smith if he gets his own team
With the success Mike McDaniel has brought to the long-suffering Miami Dolphins franchise, somebody out there is going to want some of what has made them so good of late. Since McDaniel isn't going anywhere, my thought is their offensive coordinator Frank Smith will be up for head-coaching gigs this offseason. He might get one, should upwards of eight vacancies become available.
While the Dolphins should be just fine with Smith leaving for a better opportunity, as McDaniel is still in the building, they are going to need to backfill in some capacity. Since McDaniel is more of a guru when it comes to the running game, why not see if you can bring in a former NFL quarterback to add new and interesting wrinkles to the passing game if you are Miami? This is not the craziest of ideas.
Truth be told, there are going to be other teams out there more desperate to hire Moore off the street than the Dolphins this offseason. Allowing for Moore to make his way to Miami would be the epitome of organizational failures on so many levels across the entire league. Getting him onto McDaniel's coaching staff would be nothing short of a cheat code. The AFC better hope this does not happen.
Losing Smith to another team could be a slight roadblock for the Dolphins, but they can overcome it.