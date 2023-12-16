5 teams that should poach Chargers OC Kellen Moore while they have the chance
Kellen Moore will once again be one of the hottest names on the offensive coordinator market.
By John Buhler
4. Detroit Lions will need to replace Ben Johnson if he gets his own team
In terms of a backfilling situation, I think it would be hard for Moore to top returning to one of the teams he played for in the Detroit Lions. Barring something unforeseen, Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson will be leading a team of his own in 2024. He was a finalist for the Carolina Panthers gig that went to Frank Reich. Johnson made the right decision because look at what happened to Reich.
So if Johnson were to leave Detroit for Carolina, Las Vegas, Los Angeles or any other jobs that might open up, Lions head coach Dan Campbell will need to act swiftly to replace his hotshot coordinator. Truth be told, it may be a promotion from within sort of deal with former NFL stars like Mark Brunell and Antwaan Randle El already on his offensive coaching staff. They could also look hard at Moore.
Overall, I think in most other situations the Lions would simply promote from within. However, Moore is a former Cowboys and Lions player like Campbell was previously. Campbell may be a few years older than Moore, but I think their associations with both Dallas and Detroit could make for an interesting partnership should Moore come aboard. Keep an eye on Aaron Glenn getting a job, too.
If the Lions lose both of their coordinators of note, then expect for Campbell to make a splash, man.