Classic Kellen Moore overthinking saved the Cowboys from early NFC East deficit
By Mark Powell
The Dallas Cowboys, Philadelphia Eagles and Washington Commanders are tied for the NFC East lead through two weeks, with none of the three teams featuring an unblemished record. That comes as a surprise, especially after the Cowboys demolition at the hands of the Saints on Sunday and the Eagles blown lead to the Falcons on Monday night.
Philadelphia, in particular, had a chance to take an early edge in the division on Monday night, already knowing that the Cowboys -- their primary competition to win the East -- had lost on Sunday. For those with a short memory, Dallas won the division last season thanks in part to a second-half collapse by these same Eagles.
Kellen Moore and Eagles blew a chance at early NFC East lead
Philadelphia had a chance to ice the game late at home against the Falcons. On a critical third-down call on Atlanta's side of the field, offensive coordinator Kellen Moore opted to throw the ball despite Atlanta's inability to stop the clock. Jalen Hurts had an easy toss to Saquon Barkley for the first down. The only issue, of course, was Barkley, who dropped an easy catch, thus stopping the clock and forcing the Eagles to kick a field goal on fourth down.
A six-point lead wasn't enough to hold Kirk Cousins and the Falcons -- we know that now. Had Barkley made the catch, Philly would've been able to run the clock out, and the Eagles would still be undefeated on the early season. A player as talented as Saquon dropping that pass in a big moment seems surprising, but should it be? One quick look at Barkley's statistics since 2021 shows he's a liability in the passing game, despite the urge of the Giants and now Eagles to get him the ball in space.
Barkley is great with the ball in his hands. The issue in the passing game is that he often fails at the most basic of football functions -- catching the football.
Kellen Moore and Nick Sirianni put Eagles in this position
While Barkley knows he should have made the catch (he said so after the game), Moore also must know his personnel. Nick Sirianni ought to understand the game situation a little better, too, forcing a running play rather than a pass. Overall, this was a failure that could've easily been avoided by the Eagles.
If one team is thankful for Moore's mishap, it is the Cowboys, who have their own problems to fix this week heading into a matchup with the Baltimore Ravens. Moore is the Cowboys former offensive coordinator, and they know all too well that as talented as he is, the 36-year-old can often overthink what should be some very basic game strategy.