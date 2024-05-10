Kellen Moore promises changes to the Eagles offensive approach
By the end of the 2023 season, it was hard to believe that the Philadelphia Eagles were the seventh-highest scoring team in the league and ranked in total offense.
During the team’s 10-1 start, the Birds scored at least 20 points in those 10 victories. They were limited to 14 points in the Week 6 loss to the Jets.
During the club’s 1-6 finish, including that ugly wild card loss at Tampa Bay, Nick Sirianni’s club failed to reach the 20-point mark in five of those setbacks. It’s safe to say that more than the Philadelphia defense was to blame for the club’s horrific stretch run.
For the third straight year, the franchise has a new offensive and defensive coordinator. Veteran coach Vic Fangio will handle the latter, while a face familiar to the Eagles returns to the NFC East.
New Eagles offensive coordinator Kellen Moore has a new attitude
If you count his playing days, Kellen Moore spent eight seasons with the Dallas Cowboys — the last five of those on the coaching staff. He was let go by the team and joined the Los Angeles Chargers, but the club finished 5-12 in 2023 and he hit the unemployment line once again.
Now he’s with the Eagles, and he sees the task ahead of him. What’s the game plan in 2024?
"I think everyone’s got their different flavor from a systematic approach. Our real focus here, as we’ve gone through this process, is we’ve got a lot of good going on. We can’t lose the good in the reps that Jalen (Hurts) and A.J. (Brown) have developed and Dallas (Goedert) has developed and this offensive line has developed. How can we build off of those things and really connect the whole thing?”
Moore inherits a unit with talent, but some changes. Yes, Jalen Hurts, A.J. Brown and Dallas Goedert return, as does wideout DeVonta Smith. Running back D’Andre Swift signed with the Bears, but GM Howie Roseman snatched versatile running back Saquon Barkley from the Giants. Of course, the offensive line will be a bit different without All-Pro center Jason Kelce. This remains a deep and talented team.
“Certainly, we’re really excited about the guys that we have in place here,” added Moore. “A lot of guys who can do a lot of different roles and a lot of variety. That excites us as far as just the way we can present things for the defense, challenge people pre-snap with all the different alignments and personnel groups that we can play with.”