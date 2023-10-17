Kellen Moore's lack of revenge chatter is ultimate indictment on Cowboys
Los Angeles Chargers offensive coordinator Kellen Moore isn't buying into the "revenge game" narrative when facing his former team, the Dallas Cowboys.
By Scott Rogust
The final game of Week 6 takes place on Monday night between the Dallas Cowboys and Los Angeles Chargers. This game does hold significance, as Chargers offensive coordinator Kellen Moore faces off against his former team. Moore had been with the Cowboys since 2015 when he was their quarterback before transitioning to coaching. Moore was Dallas' offensive coordinator from 2019 until the end of last season when both sides agreed to part ways.
Ahead of the big game, Moore downplayed any notion of a "revenge game" narrative. His focus was helping build a game plan to help the Chargers improve to 3-2 on the season.
“No, obviously we’re at 2-2. We’ve got an awesome game right here against a really good team that’s played some really good football,” said Moore, h/t ProFootballTalk. “Obviously, it’s fun to see people that you spent a lot of time with in Dallas, but after that aspect of it you’ve just got to get to a football game.
“Everyone deals with these. Players and coaches, everyone does.”
Moore was appreciative of his time with the Cowboys and said that he was looking forward to meeting with some of his former colleagues on Monday.
"It's obviously fun," said Moore, h/t the Chargers' official website. "I spent eight years there so there's a lot of relationships you love and appreciate there, a lot of people you're close to and you'll be close to for a long time. It'll be fun to see all those people."
While Moore wasn't saying anything to create bulletin board material, Chargers wide receiver Simi Fehoko did. The wideout said Moore was looking to run up the score.
“Kellen wants to put up 100 points if he can,” said Fehoko, h/t The Athletic. “And he’s going to keep scoring if he can.”
Shortly after the Cowboys moved on from Moore, McCarthy said his former offensive coordinator that he wanted to "light the scoreboard up," while he "[wants] to run the damn ball." McCarthy cited this because he wants the defense to get rested up on the sidelines with the offense on the field.
So far, through the first five games of the season, the Cowboys offense under McCarthy averaged 327.4 yards and 26.8 points per game. In terms of running, Dallas has averaged 124.4 rushing yards per game.
As for the Chargers under Moore, they have put up an average of 388.8 total yards of offense and 27.5 points per game. Los Angeles is also averaging 119.8 rushing yards per game entering Monday night.
We'll see who gets the win between Moore and the Cowboys.