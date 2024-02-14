Kenley Jansen injury could put potential Red Sox-Phillies trade on hold
The Boston Red Sox are entering the 2024 season with a lot of question marks. To make matters worse, they may be without Kenley Jansen for a little while.
By Curt Bishop
Spring training is underway, and the Boston Red Sox are already facing some question marks.
The team has had a very quiet offseason so far, with their only major move being the signing of Lucas Giolito. Beyond that, there hasn't been much to report for the Sox.
And on the first day of spring camp, the Sox were hit with some bad news.
According to new Chief Baseball Officer Craig Breslow, the Red Sox may be without Kenley Jansen for a while, as the veteran closer has reported some "general lat soreness."
As a result, Jansen will be shut down from throwing, though Alex Speier of the Boston Globe reported that the right-hander took part in other drills today.
Kenley Jansen shut down from throwing after lat soreness
This is bad news for the Red Sox, as not only are they going to be without their closer for a while, but any potential trade involving the right-hander will have to be put on hold. The Philadelphia Phillies had been showing interest in Jansen, who is currently being shopped by the Red Sox.
To make matters worse, the only way the Red Sox are going to be able to sign a top starter such as Jordan Montgomery to the deal he desires is if they shed some salary, and Jon Morosi of MLB Network had reported that this is something the Red Sox could consider.
But with the 36-year-old Jansen currently shut down from throwing, that appears to be unlikely. Even if he is of interest to teams at the trade deadline, he would come with a significant risk due to his injury.
The Red Sox are already projected to have a rough 2024 season. They have finished at the bottom of the AL East in three of the past four seasons, including last year when they posted an uninspiring record of 78-84.
Jansen's injury is just the latest setback for a team that has fallen on hard times in recent years.
With a trade now being unlikely, the Red Sox could at the very least look to replace Jansen, depending on how long he'll be out or if he'll require a stint on the injured list.
Pitchers such as Ryne Stanek, Lou Trivino, and Brad Hand are still available on the free agent market, so the Red Sox could potentially look into him or other relief pitching options if Jansen misses an extended period of time.
But for now, any potential trade scenario revolving around Jansen appears to be in jeopardy.
Once again, the Red Sox lack of activity in the offseason is coming back to haunt them, and they are already paying the price on just the first day of spring camp.