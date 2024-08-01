Kenley Jansen injury has Red Sox sweating
As almost all baseball fans know, July is seen as "trade season" in Major League Baseball. In the weeks that lead up to the July 30 trade deadline, contending teams are responsible for figuring out the holes in their team and looking to patch these holes with assets from the selling teams around the league.
Almost every team in the league that sees themselves as contenders will address their bullpen. High-leverage relievers are some of the most sought-after pieces in July. That was especially the case in 2024. Relievers were some of the most expensive to trade for pieces out of everybody.
With that in mind, it makes sense why the Boston Red Sox opted to acquire a few middle-tiered relievers, Luis Garcia and Lucas Sims, ahead of the trade deadline rather than mortgaging the farm and trying to acquire a pitcher like Tanner Scott. But their lack of high-leverage relievers could come back to bite them after their most recent injury.
Red Sox may lose their closer at the worst possible time
The trade deadline has just passed, so teams are left with their roster, free agency and their own farm system in order to make their postseason push.
And the Boston Red Sox could be losing their closer just a day after the deadline passed.
During his most recent appearance, Red Sox closer Kenley Jansen appeared uncomfortable during a lengthy at-bat with Mariners deadline acquisition Randy Arozarena. Following a walk to the Mariners outfielder, Jansen received a visit from the catcher, a trainer and his manager. He stayed in the game and completed his inning for Boston.
After the outing, the Red Sox manager didn't provide the media with much of an update at all. It seems as though the team is still up in the air on how their closer is doing.
"He slipped on one of his pitches," Cora told reporters, per NESN. "He felt it in his lower back. We'll see where we're at Friday."
Lower back injuries are nothing to play with. A pitcher's torso provides him with all the strength and stability to go through his delivery. If it's not solid and healthy, it could be extremely painful and unstable for the pitcher. It's the kind of injury that's very tough to play through.
Jansen hasn't landed on the injured list at this point, but the possibility that he could land there in the near future is very real and it's quite possibly the worst time that this could be happening. If this had happened a week ago, Boston could have pursued a high-leverage reliever to help support them. Luis Garcia and Lucas Sims are two solid pieces, but they may be forced into high-leverage roles if Jansen lands on the IL.