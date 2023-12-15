Kenny Pickett caught some strays, thanks to Raiders' TNF win over Chargers
Aidan O'Connell can almost do in one half what Kenny Pickett can do in three quarters of a season.
By John Buhler
Kenny Pickett can't stick it like Aidan O'Connell or even Easton Stick. In the wake of the Thursday night spectacle that saw O'Connell's Las Vegas Raiders blow out Stick's Los Angeles Chargers, The Fake Slide King caught a few strays on social media. They were as bad as they were true. All year long, Pickett has thrown for six touchdowns. O'Connell and Stick combined to throw seven Thursday night.
O'Connell is a rookie out of Purdue, having split time with Jimmy Garoppolo and Brian Hoyer on another lost cause season for the Silver and Black. He may not have that high of a ceiling, but O'Connell looked every bit like an NFL quarterback when he was starring in West Lafayette. As for Stick, he had a career game out of North Dakota State on a rotting corpse of a franchise in the Bolts.
So what does Pickett have to do with this? Pretty much everything. He was the only quarterback taken in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft. He played his college ball in the same stadium as the Pittsburgh Steelers, but has been inept as all get out trying to throw the ball downfield for points. With every passing game, Pickett is looking more and more like an overdrafted bust. He is not improving...
O'Connell having a brighter NFL future than Pickett right now is one thing, but for Stick to have had a career day for the Chargers too lets everyone know that Mike Tomlin made a GOB Bluth huge mistake.
If the Steelers do not look for an upgrade at quarterback, they are falling the great city of Pittsburgh.
Aidan O'Connell, Easton Stick combine to be better than Kenny Pickett
I really wish this fact was not so damn damning, but it really is, man. When you think of stable NFL organizations, one of the first ones you think of is the Steelers. They have had three head coaches over the course of half a century. Pittsburgh, hardly ever bottoming out. As for the Raiders, they are hopelessly dysfunctional. When it comes to the Chargers, they are the epitome of dollar store cheap.
For guys like O'Connell and Stick to play better under center than Pickett has at any point in this year speaks volumes. The Raiders have already fired their coach. They got shut out 3-0 to the Minnesota Vikings last Sunday, and then proceeded to drop 63 on the greatest imposter in the history of all humanity in Brandon Staley four days later. He is more cooked than Lincoln Riley's Easter brisket...
You have to feel for the guy, but Pickett is closer to being Mitch Trubisky than Dan Marino. At this point in time, he wishes he could be Tommy Maddox. Bubby Brister ain't walking through that door. Neil O'Donnell ain't walking through that door. "Duck" Hodges ain't walking through that door. You have The Fake Slide King. At this point, let's just see if Mason Rudolph can go on a four-game heater.
The fact the Steelers are still alive for the postseason with all their offensive woes is earth-shattering.