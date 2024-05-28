Don't get it twisted: Kenny Pickett's fast start at Eagles OTAs is indictment of Steelers
By Mark Powell
Yes, we're talkin about practice. Just practice, not a game. Allen Iverson's infamous words ring hollow at this point in the NFL offseason, because practice is all we have to discuss.
So far in OTAs, Kenny Pickett looks like a rejuvenated player with the Philadelphia Eagles, as he was given a fresh start without the pressure of being a former first-round pick. Pickett knows his role in Philadelphia -- he is Jalen Hurts backup, and that will not change anytime soon.
Yet, if Pickett is a positive influence in the quarterback room and can learn from the offensive coaching staff, his starting days may not be completely behind him after all, whether that comes with the Eagles or another team in the not-so-distant future.
“It’s been great,” Pickett said. “Obviously, Jalen’s an incredibly talented player. He’s played in a similar system, and we’re kinda all learning this new one together. So the communication back and forth in the quarterback room has been awesome with the quarterbacks coaching us and Kellen (Moore). I couldn’t ask for a better room, better staff to be working with. Obviously, the talent around this team is pretty special, so it’s a great group to be in.”
Kenny Pickett's rumored improvement is an indictment of Steelers
The difference between the Eagles quarterback room and the group Pickett played with is simple -- there is a clear starter and a playcaller who knows what he is doing. Kellen Moore is far from perfect, but he is miles ahead of Matt Canada and has experience working with seasoned quarterbacks like Dak Prescott and Justin Herbert. As a former QB himself, Moore knows what a starting-caliber passer is supposed to look like in the modern NFL.
Pickett has impressed coaches so far at Eagles OTAs, which speaks volumes to his mentality with a new team. In Pittsburgh, Pickett was set up to fail with a bad playcaller and a defensively-inclined head coach who doesn't know the first thing about developing a young QB.
Mike Tomlin is great at many things, but he was gifted Ben Roethlisberger on a platter. Since Big Ben retired, the returns on his early QB investments aren't ideal. Pickett is a prime example of that.
The Eagles, in the meantime, developed Jalen Hurts into an MVP-level passer at his best. If Moore can provide Pickett with the necessary encouragement and feedback, perhaps his best days are in front of him, rather than behind him.