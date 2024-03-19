Kenny Pickett hasn't learned anything from Steelers trade, Russell Wilson drama
Kenny Pickett is the latest sure-fire NFL Draft bust who refuses to look himself in the mirror.
By John Buhler
My elementary school adopted this motto when I was in third grade: "Work hard. Do the right thing. Learn something every day." It has become gospel in the 20-plus years since I last set foot on campus. Clearly, Kenny Pickett was not a Kincaid Cougar; he was a Pittsburgh Quitter. After how badly it ended for him with the Pittsburgh Steelers, it is abundantly clear that he does not live by our motto.
During his introductory press conference with the Philadelphia Eagles, Pickett demonstrated the same amount of self-awareness that will get Russell Westbrook into the Basketball Hall of Fame one day. Deflect all blame and point fingers at somebody else. Even though he was only a Steeler for two years, he adopted the unofficial ethos of Mike Tomlin football that masquerades at handling adversity.
I mean, some of the things Pickett said to the media have done irreparable damage to his NFL career.
"I think the communication is what it is. It was behind closed doors. I'm confident in the way that I handled it. I handled it the way I should have handled it. I'm excited to be here. It worked out so well that Philly was the place I ended up landing in. Everything happens for a reason and I'm right where I'm supposed to be."
There are people who lost limbs working in a foundry who handled their situation far better than him.
"I just thought it was time. I wanted to get a chance to go somewhere else and continue to grow my career. The fact that it is in Philly, the place that I grew up, found the love for the game here, with a great coaching staff, great players ... I think it's an awesome opportunity to join this team."
This is the equivalent of a kid who instigated a fight calling timeout while getting drilled in the face.
"I think that goes back to a lot of the communication behind closed doors that didn't go .... how it was getting released. There was a plan there for that game. It went down exactly as it was planned to go down that entire week. I was coming off the ankle surgery, so it is what it is. Like I've been saying, though, very happy to be here."
The last first-round quarterback we saw who didn't want to compete was Carson Wentz once Jalen Hurts was drafted by the Eagles in 2020. We all saw how that turned out. Pickett now backs up Hurts. Replacing a fellow known quitter in Marcus Mariota, who totally quit on the Atlanta Falcons, Pickett goes to the favorite team of his childhood, hoping that the City of Brotherly Love will embrace him.
While he may love going to the Eagles, this is actually the worst landing spot possible for his career.
Kenny Pickett's judgement is about to have him out of the league already
Hear me out on this. We are talking about the most reviled Pittsburgh quarterback since arguably Neil O'Donnell going to a fanbase that actively boos Santa Claus and will throw batteries at you like rice at a wedding. Pickett may have grown up in New Jersey and rooted for the Eagles, but he already burned more bridges in Pittsburgh than Bane, the Joker and Ra's al Ghul combined. I am not kidding.
Pickett is going from one NFL powder keg in Pennsylvania to the other. The Steelers' locker room has been a chaotic mess pretty much ever since Hines Ward retired. As far as the Eagles are concerned, we are one slow start to the 2024 NFL season from the entire team throwing Nick Sirianni into the Schuylkill in a complete and total mutiny. God forbid Pickett has to start games for the Birds this year.
Playing in the same city as your alma mater is merely rolling the dice. You are either loved or hated, no in between. Now imagine going back "home" to play for your favorite team from childhood. When Southwest used Wanna Get Away? as an advertising tactic, this is not what the airline was referring to. Right now, Pickett's football career was essentially birthed in Pennsylvania and may die there soon.
That is the case for a lot of guys who played high school football in and around the state, but Pickett should be different. He went to Pitt, thrived there, and was a first-round pick by the Steelers. Now he is about to be an anonymous clipboard holder watching Hurts run the Tush Push from the sidelines. I wish he would have handled it differently. Now his ego is more out of control than Dennis Reynolds.
There is a difference between thinking you're a five-star man, and actually being one. Self-awareness!