Kenny Pickett’s Steelers departure even ruined his latest Pitt homecoming
By Lior Lampert
The University of Pittsburgh began their 2024 college football campaign by trouncing the Kent State Golden Flashes, 55-24, in front of their home crowd. Among the spectators at Acrisure Stadium (AKA Heinz Field) to witness the thrashing was Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Kenny Pickett.
Before joining the Eagles, Pickett spent two seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers and enjoyed a five-year collegiate career with the Panthers. However, his experiences with each representative football squad of the City of Champions couldn't have been more different.
Pickett was arguably the best signal-caller in Pitt history. Alas, his tenure with the Steelers virtually tarnished his reputation, exemplified by the unwarm reception he received at the Panthers' contest against Kent State.
When shown on the jumbotron, Pickett got showered with boos. Ostensibly, his stint with the Steelers is still fresh on the minds of everyone in the Burgh.
Despite finishing as the program's winningest quarterback (32 victories), leading them in passing yards (12,303) and touchdown passes (81), Pickett's luster in Pittsburgh has waned. His time with the Steelers was so rough that fans of the Panthers have disclaimed him.
Even after earning ACC Player of the Year and Offensive Player of the Year honors with Pitt in 2021, Pickett's Steelers woes overshadow his accomplishments. He guided the Panthers to a conference title and Peach Bowl appearance that same season. Yet still, all fans could think about when seeing his face versus Kent State is his disappointing efforts with the city's NFL squad.
Life truly comes at you fast, especially in sports. Once the primary reason supporters were "Hailing to Pitt," Pickett is now the butt of the joke. Unfortunately, his unsatisfactory Steelers departure has tainted his public perception.
In 25 games with the Steelers, Pickett completed 62.6 percent of his passes for 4,474 yards, 13 touchdowns and 13 interceptions. While he was 14-10 as a starter, the team's offense struggled with him under center, failing to sustain drives or score points. His positive win-loss record can be considered a testament to head coach Mike Tomlin and their defensive unit.
Oh, how quickly they've forgotten and how the mighty have fallen.