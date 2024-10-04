Latest Kenny Pickett Steelers hit piece is worst insult yet, and for good reason
By Mark Powell
The Pittsburgh Steelers traded former first-round pick Kenny Pickett to their cross-state rival Philadelphia Eagles this offseason after signing Russell Wilson to a cheap, one-year deal. In doing so, they created room for a subsequent trade, in which they acquired Justin Fields from the Chicago Bears.
Fields has since taken over as the Steelers quarterback of the future. He won his first three starts, and Mike Tomlin hasn't looked back, at least not yet. Fields has excelled in Arthur Smith's offense, and offered a dual-threat approach Pittsburgh was previously lacking.
Pickett had some nice moments as a Steeler, but ultimately he failed to handle the pressure of a local product seen as the heir to Ben Roethlisberger. Pickett is not a Hall-of-Fame talent, nor will he ever be. That is okay, but not for Steelers fans.
The narrative floated in the Steel City is that Pickett quit on his team, first late in the season and then in the offseason. Rather than compete for a starting job, Pickett took the easy way out, which ironically enough was a backup spot on his childhood team. Pickett is a south New Jersey native, and thus grew up an Eagles fan.
Latest Kenny Pickett hit piece compares him to another Steelers WOAT
Rather than stick with the Steelers, Pickett took the first ticket out of town. However, not every player has that luxury. Dan Moore Jr. is a prime example, as highlighted in a recent Pittsburgh Magazine article by Mike Prisuta.
Moore Jr. is loathed by Steelers fans, but he's held a spot on the roster because of his flexibility and dependability at multiple positions on the offensive line. When the going gets tough, Moore Jr. does not run and hide like Pickett. He faced that adversity head-on.
"If there’s been anyone who’s had a right to pull a Pickett and pout in recent seasons it’s Moore, a former fourth-round pick who wound up starting 16 games as a rookie in 2021 and 17 more in 2022," Prisuta wrote. "Rather than take it personally when players of a higher pedigree were acquired at the expense of precious draft capital at the position he plays, Moore kept his head down and kept working."
Moore Jr. will eventually be the odd man out, but he's earned a starting spot time and time again in Pittsburgh. Pickett would've started the season for the Steelers had he remained patient. Yet, the Steelers ought to thank him, as his trade to Philly opened a door for Fields.
Let's hope this is the final Pickett hit piece in Pittsburgh, as they have an exciting football team to discuss in their own right, and Kenny is nowhere to be found.