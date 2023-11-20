The worst NFL stat of all-time officially belongs to Kenny Pickett
A very depressing stat for Pittsburgh Steelers fans on this gloomy Sunday evening.
The Pittsburgh Steelers couldn't conjure enough smoke and mirrors to topple the Deshaun Watson-less Cleveland Browns on Sunday afternoon. The final score was 13-10, a truly ugly rock fight between two subpar QBs and two of the NFL's most effective defenses.
Of course, the Steelers couldn't get the job done in the end. We can place blame on the usual coaching suspects — Matt Canada, Mike Tomlin for standing behind Matt Canada — but it's Kenny Pickett who looked hapless on the field. He completed 15-of-28 passes for 106 yards with a 34.7 QBR for the day.
Essentially, the Steelers don't throw the ball enough. Perhaps it's a product of Pickett's limited arm. Maybe it's a lack of trust from the coaching staff. Maybe it's too much trust in the run game (Jaylen Warren has been on a heater, but he can't be the only productive offensive weapon). But, Pittsburgh is not moving the ball through the air.
Pickett hasn't eclipsed 200 passing yards in a game since Week 7. He has thrown one (1) touchdown in his last five games. Not only does Pittsburgh play far too conservatively, but their red zone execution is untenable. It doesn't work.
After another scoreless outing on Sunday, Pickett set an NFL record of sorts — but not the kind he wants to be associated with.
Since the merger, Pickett is the only QB with at least 500 pass attempts to have thrown a touchdown on fewer than two percent of those attempts. He is, quite literally, the worst quarterback in recent NFL history when it comes to touchdown rate.
Shocking stat showcases Steelers' TD problem with Kenny Pickett at QB
It's difficult to chart the path forward for Pickett and the Steelers. Sunday's loss moved Pittsburgh back to third place in the AFC North. After a few lucky (or at least improbable) wins early in the season, a slide feels inevitable. If the Steelers can't right the ship offensively, and if Pickett continues to perform this way, one has to imagine Matt Canada is finally get fired in the offseason.
Even if the Steelers make the right call on Canada, however, it's fair to wonder how long Pickett's leash is. The Steelers probably won't be in position for a top-10 pick, but this is a strong rookie class on the QB front. There are a lot of accomplished collegiate arms about to become available, and the Steelers surely don't view Mitchell Trubisky as a viable long-term alternative.
As much as Canada will (and should) continue to shoulder the blame, Pickett has done very little to assure the fanbase that he is the heir to Ben Roethlisberger's throne. A preseason of hyperbole set expectations way too high, and Pickett has spent his sophomore campaign systematically dismantling those expectations. He continues to miss important throws and he doesn't possess the courage to push the ball down field. If anything, the Steelers' conservative offense has served as a shield for criticism.
The Steelers will hope Pickett snaps into a rhythm down the stretch — Pittsburgh needs it if the playoffs are the goal — but last season's promising 7-5 QB record may have been a flash in the pan, or at least a poor indicator of Pickett's actual ability.