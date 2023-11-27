Kenta Maeda contract details, grade: Tigers add low-risk veteran
The Detroit Tigers entered this offseason knowing that they might face an uphill battle trying to rebuild the starting rotation. With Eduardo Rodriguez opting out of his deal and the potential departures of Spencer Turnbull and Zach Logue, that left some questions as to how the Tigers would proceed to build out that group.
We got our first answer on Black Friday.
FanSided MLB insider Robert Murray's sources report that the Tigers have agreed to a contract with 35-year-old veteran Kenta Maeda. Maeda spent the last four seasons with the Minnesota Twins, though he missed all of the 2022 campaign due to injury and has not appeared in more than 21 games since 2019.
Kenta Maeda contract details: Tigers fill out back end of rotation
NY Post MLB insider Jon Heyman reports that the Tigers have agreed to a two-year deal with Maeda.
The deal is pending a physical, which will take place on Monday.
Kenta Maeda stats and contract grade
As mentioned, health has been a concern for Maeda over the past four seasons, appearing in just 21 games in both 2021 and 2023 while not playing at all in the 2022 campaign. When he's been healthy, though, there have been relatively positive results for a back-end starter.
This past season in 20 starts and 21 appearances, Maeda delivered a 4.23 ERA with a 1.169 WHIP and 4.02 FIP for the Twins. Though that's a far cry from a Cy Young-caliber starter, Maeda has been a solid above-average cog for a rotation who can eat innings and give a team a reliable arm (when healthy) every fifth game. That can't be overstated in terms of value.
That, in turn, plays into the grade for this signing. With so many teams needing help at the end of the rotation, the Tigers landing Maeda is a strong move for their part. He's not going to be an otherworldly figure for Detroit, but getting the veteran on a cost-effective deal to help supplement other young arms and not be an automatic loss at the end of the rotation, that's a win for the Tigers in the long run.
It's not going to be a move that makes the Tigers a World Series roster by any means. But for taking a step forward and filling out the rotation, you have to like the fit.
Grade: B+